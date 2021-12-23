ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants vs. Eagles, Week 16: What to expect when Philadelphia has the ball

By Nick Falato
Big Blue View
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4-10 New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to play the 7-7 Eagles this Sunday. One of the Giants four wins came against the Eagles in Week 12, a 13-7 victory in which the defense forced four turnovers. Other than that loss, The Eagles are playing excellent football at...

www.bigblueview.com

crossingbroad.com

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn’t Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

Life is a little harder for the Philadelphia Eagles this week. As they continue to scrape and claw for their playoff lives, head coach Nick Sirianni entered COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday. At 7-7, they’re tied record-wise with the Saints and Vikings, and while they hold a direct tiebreaker over the Saints the Vikings currently hold the three-way tiebreaker of conference record.
NFL
FanSided

4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
NFL
OCRegister

Jake Fromm benched in pathetic first NFL start as Eagles blast Giants, 34-10

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Fromm got benched in his first NFL start for Mike Glennon on Sunday, just days after Glennon had been benched for Fromm. Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic of this Giants offense predictably didn’t improve the result. Joe Judge’s team got blasted by the Eagles, 34-10, in a disgusting NFC East display at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
NFL
CBS Philly

Head Coach Nick Sirianni Clears COVID-19 Protocols As Philadelphia Eagles Get Ready To Face New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a quick turnaround, the Eagles are back on the gridiron Sunday to play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Head coach Nick Sirianni is cleared for the game, a key piece of the playoff puzzle for the Birds.   It’s game day and all eyes are watching who’s playing and whose sitting out. Although Sirianni is back, not all players are returning due to COVID protocols.  The Eagles posted on social media a few changes to their lineup. Shaun Bradley will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He now joins Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard who are also on the list.  This comes as Siranni returned to the team Saturday morning after clearing protocols.  The Eagles are going into today’s game against the Giants hoping to secure a win in the midst of a hunt for the playoffs. So far, the Birds have won two in a row and four of five games overall.  And of course, Birds fans are not looking for a repeat from a few weeks ago, when the Eagles lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.   Today, back at the Linc, the Birds are going for a win back on home turf.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three ways Miles Sanders is humiliating his critics

‘Tis the season to be jolly – and Miles Sanders is making a lot of people look jolly stupid right now. The 24-year-old running back is snapping ankles, smashing records and shattering bad takes. Anybody skeptical about his skills will have to eat humble pie this holiday. Those who find fault with his fit for the Eagles’ offense will be feeling foolish this yule. And people who suggest he’s ill-suited for the city may find a dunce’s cap under the Christmas tree this year.
NFL
Big Blue View

How to accumulate 7 out of the top 80 picks in the 2022 Draft

Assuming the Giants round 1 draft slots don’t change, they are expected to get a lot of interest at #5 and #6. In this model, they keep #5 and trade down twice by leveraging #6. They trade #6 to Washington who picks Matt Corrall, QB, Mississippi. This is risky...
FOOTBALL
Record-Journal

Quick turnaround for Hurts, Eagles as Giants make trip to Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts had little time to appreciate a stellar performance before shifting his focus to the next game. Hurts returned from an ankle injury to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 27-17 victory over Washington on Tuesday night in a game that was pushed back two days due for COVID-19 issues.
NFL
Big Blue View

The real reason why the Giants players look clueless

Why Joe Judge is the reason the Giants players look inept. I have ruminated on this awhile, and this week I think I finalized had an epiphany why the Giants are so bad: it is is Judge. Now, I supported him in year 1, but I see the error of his ways.
NFL

