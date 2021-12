How much do you love Christmas cookies? How about baking them? What are your favorites? Those are some of the questions I want you to consider as you scroll through the following pages of the amazing cookies my co-worker made with her mom over the past few weeks. In all, they baked over 40 varieties of cookies and bars together over the past few weeks, and then shared them with their family and friends.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO