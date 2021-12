With over 16 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Texans somehow came out more prepared and better coached against a Chargers team that was also missing some key players. Houston played ball control football, dominating the time of possession between the two teams by over 10 minutes. It was the run-heavy strategy that helped them protect their lead, but also close out the game as the Chargers attempted a small rally in the fourth. In the end, the defense couldn’t buy themselves off the field on third down and the Texans would go on to win 41-29 at home.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO