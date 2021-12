NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another pandemic record has been broken. More than 44,000 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in New York State in one day. The astonishing uptick prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for essential workers as the state issued another warning about increasing pediatric hospitalizations, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. Hochul said things would be better than last Christmas. She urged people to take precautions against the very contagious Omicron variant, while acknowledging the public’s fatigue and uncertainty. As another COVID Christmas closed in, shoppers at Foodtown in Bayside prepared for scaled-back celebrations. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO