Weekend Picks – Christmas in Southie Edition

Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
Last Minute Shopping

Now more than ever, our small businesses need your help! Shop local! Pick up last minute gifts or treat yourself to something nice! You’ll be supporting local business. So really, it’s a win/win! Check out our roundup here!

Christmas Mass

Looking to celebrate Christmas Mass? Here’s a roundup of Mass times in the neighborhood!

Open for Christmas Eve

Have no plans on Christmas Eve? No worries! Roza Lyons and Hunter’s Kitchen will be open!

‘Tis the Season for Giving Back

Here are some local organizations, groups and charities to consider making a donation to this holiday season!

Prepare for NYE

Whether you’re staying home for NYE or venturing out to our local restaurants, let these local businesses help make your celebration a little easier.

Friday Holiday Brunch at The Broadway

Every Friday through the end of the year, The Broadway will be celebrating the holiday with a specialty brunch! Enjoy holiday inspired items like Griddled Gingersnap Banana Bread, Egg Nog French Toast Sticks, Candy Cane Pancakes and specialty cocktails like the Clausmo – made with vanilla vodka, Kahlua mint mocha, Irish Creme, Creme de Menthe and cold brew. Available Fridays 11am-3pm.

30 Minutes of Daily Positivity via Motivated Fitness

Whether it’s going for a walk, doing some squats in your kitchen or dancing to your favorite song, Motivated wants you to complete 30 minutes of positive movement a day during this holiday season! You can learn more here!

See Southie’s own Matty Fontana at Laugh Boston

Comedian Matty Fontana will be headlining for one night only at Laugh Boston on Sunday, December 26th. Go see him! You can learn more here!

Making Spirits Bright

Peppermint, hot chocolate, egg nog, and vanilla! We don’t know about you, but these delicious flavors get us in the holiday spirit! And here are some holiday inspired drinks we’re excited to try in the neighborhood! Check them out here!

Get a Workout In

My Stryde is hosting three Power Stryde 60 minute full body on Christmas Eve at 6:55am, 8:05am and 9:15am. You can register here!

Caught in Southie

Holiday Entertaining at Home

We’ve got the scoop on where to get delicious meals, side dishes, and dessert for all your holiday entertaining! Check back as this list will be updated!. Let Lincoln do the cooking for you!Includes ready-to-eat Roast Beast, Grinch inspired sides, and dessert. Offering half & full portions. Offering half & full portions. You can place your order here!
LINCOLN, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

