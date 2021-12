On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which threatens the future of Roe v. Wade. The case deals with the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned nearly all abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. If the Supreme Court overturns or restricts the ability to get a previability abortion, the consequences will be devastating for women. And it would be particularly devastating to the constitutional rights, economic outcomes, educational futures and health of women of color and economically disadvantaged women.

