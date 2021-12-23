New Episode: Defender Discussions

This Dexter: New Blood review contains spoilers. I wrote at length last week about how Dexter: New Blood has its foot on the brake rather than the gas late in the season, a problem that suggested maybe a 10-episode order was too much time to fill. That criticism is given more teeth with “Unfair Game,” which keeps Dexter busy with a secondary antagonist and spends more time driving home information that we already knew about Harrison. The detour allows Angela some time to catch up on the true identity of her boyfriend and what he may have been up to when she was out of town following the Matt Caldwell case, but otherwise this sub-45-minute episode once again feels like its main task is to stretch for time.

