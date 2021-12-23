Five Times Hailey Was The Smart One On “Modern Family”

Modern Family aired for 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020, on ABC. A mockumentary-style sitcom that depicts the life of an American family in the 21st century, Modern Family features the Pritchetts, the Dunphies, and the Tucker-Pritchetts as they discover what it means to be a part of a modern nuclear family. A New York Times review of the show took note of how “modern” is constantly emphasized in the show, writing, “But all the attention on Mitch and Cam’s lip life overshadowed deeper strands that make the show even more probative of contemporary culture. For starters, the characters in “Modern Family” are so immersed in technology that nearly every scene is refracted through a digital funhouse: an iPad screen, a cellphone camera, a baby monitor, a YouTube video. Characters spend half their time glancing past one another rather than communicating directly.” The show stars Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett. The show has won multiple nominations and awards, including an astounding 80 Primetime Emmy noms (with 22 wins), 25 Screen Actors Guild noms (with 5 wins), and 12 Golden Globe noms (with 1 win). It’s also made the careers of several younger cast members, such as Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez. Because Modern Family was such a hit, it significantly contributed to the wealth and status of some of its cast members. Here are the three richest cast members of Modern Family.
