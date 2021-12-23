ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Two former Badgers selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

By Ben Kenney
 4 days ago
The participants for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl were announced yesterday, marking a day on the calendar where incentives are made (or missed) for players around the league.

Opinions on the game aside, it is undoubtedly an impressive honor for a player to add to his resume.

Two former Badgers in the NFL are both at the top of their positions and at the top of the league this season, and were selected to the Pro Bowl as a result. Those two players: Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

This may not be the final honor each of the two receives, as there is a legitimate argument for Watt to win Defensive Player of the Year and Taylor to win Offensive Player of the Year.

But barring injury or either reaching the Super Bowl, we’ll get to watch them play in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Wisconsin State
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
Sports
