Two former Badgers selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The participants for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl were announced yesterday, marking a day on the calendar where incentives are made (or missed) for players around the league.

Opinions on the game aside, it is undoubtedly an impressive honor for a player to add to his resume.

Two former Badgers in the NFL are both at the top of their positions and at the top of the league this season, and were selected to the Pro Bowl as a result. Those two players: Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

This may not be the final honor each of the two receives, as there is a legitimate argument for Watt to win Defensive Player of the Year and Taylor to win Offensive Player of the Year.

But barring injury or either reaching the Super Bowl, we’ll get to watch them play in this year’s Pro Bowl.

