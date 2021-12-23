ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Players Are Making an Impact in the Community This Holiday Season

By Nicole Zembrodt
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

Plenty of Bengals have been actively giving back this holiday season.

A number of players including Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard, and D.J. Reader kicked off the holidays by providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The acts of service continued into December as members of the team both of longer tenures and fresh faces to the organization embodied the Greater Cincinnati community as their own.

Hubbard hosted 20 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to a shopping spree at King Athur’s Court Toy Store in Oakley.

The hometown hero also teamed up with Homage, an Ohio-based apparel company, to launch the Ohio Fed campaign. All proceeds from the campaign collection benefits the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Freestore Foodbank.

Hubbard raised over $80,000 for the Freestore Foodbank in 2020. The nonprofit was one of his stops at Thanksgiving to provide their workforce development students meals. Hubbard’s continued partnership with the Freestore Foodbank is a staple in his foundation to fight food insecurity.

Hubbard is the Bengals' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Joe Mixon gifted 28 kids with new bikes. He partnered with Strikes for Kids to surprise those children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cincinnati and treat them to a night out at Main Event in West Chester.

"This community has embraced me and become a second home for me,” Mixon said at the event. “So to be able to give back and inspire these children is the least I can do."

Mixon has become a beloved player by the Bengals fan base during his time in stripes; whether it’s his passion for football, game day ritual of playing toss with fans in the stands, interactions with his supporters, or actions in the community.

He has put on or been a part of football camps, back-to-school shopping sprees, and night outs at places like Main Event. All of Mixon’s charitable work has centered around giving back to kids.

Evan McPherson and Dave Lapham joined First Star Logistics at their Christmas Giveback Party to spend time with Back2Back Ministries. The kicker and radio analyst spoke to the kids, signed autographs, and helped hand out gifts.

Quinton Spain hosted a holiday food drive in tandem with the Freestore Foodbank.

Trayveon Williams partnered with Austin’s Landing in Miamisburg for a meet and greet as part of their toy drive. Fans were asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift in exchange for a picture and autograph from Williams. The donations benefitted multiple charities in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

The Bengals are in the midst of a playoff push with their biggest game at Paul Brown Stadium since 2015 against Baltimore on Sunday. It’s great to see players involved in the community this holiday season, even though they're focused on making a postseason run.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Lapham
blackchronicle.com

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins leaps over two Baltimore Ravens defenders for incredible 52-yard catch

CINCINNATI — Have a half, Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made a mammoth catch right before halftime in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. On third-and-16, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow heaved a ball downfield for Higgins. Higgins leaped over two defenders and clamped the ball between his orange gloves at the top of his jump for a 52-yard catch.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bengals Make Seven Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the Ravens. Bengals activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list. and DE Wyatt Ray on the COVID-19 list. Bengals elevated LB Austin Calitro, DT Mike Daniels, DE Noah Spence and WR Trent Taylor...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#D J Reader#King Athur#Court Toy Store In Oakley#Homage#Ohio Fed#The Freestore Foodbank#Main Event
AllBengals

Bengals Rookie Cam Sample Ruled Out With Knee Injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie defensive end Cam Sample suffered a left hamstring injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens. Baltimore has an early 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Cincinnati is already without defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who was put on the COVID-19 reserve list on...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ latest evisceration of the Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great opportunity to topple an injured Baltimore Ravens team, and they didn’t disappoint. Cincinnati’s offense played a complete game after weeks of unevenness. Complementary football is nice, but throwing the damn ball all over the field is a lot more fun. Twitter sure...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Bengals Place Brandon Allen on COVID-19 Reserve List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Darius Phillips on the COVID-19 reserve list. Phillips is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Look for the Bengals to elevate practice squad quarterback Jake Browning this week if Allen doesn't return in time for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Sign Linebacker Austin Calitro to Active Roster

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday. He's appeared in three games this season as a practice squad elevation. He has one special teams tackle. Calitro joins a battered linebacking unit that has lost Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither...
NFL
AllBengals

Three Down Look: Bengals Roll Ravens 41-21, Take Control of AFC North

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals seized a huge opportunity on Sunday as their foundational stars led them to a 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Burrow played another spectacular game, and the defense held strong against Josh Johnson and the Ravens' quick passing game. Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase showed why this Bengals' offense is one of the league's scariest when firing on all cylinders.
NFL
AllBengals

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Ravens

The Bengals won a massive AFC North matchup against the Ravens on Sunday to move into sole possession of first place. Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's game:. Burrow had a career game Sunday, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The 525 passing yards are the new franchise record for most passing yards in a single game. If he continues to play at this level, the Bengals have a good chance to lock up the AFC North in the final weeks of the regular season.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
842
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy