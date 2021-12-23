Bengals Players Are Making an Impact in the Community This Holiday Season

Plenty of Bengals have been actively giving back this holiday season.

A number of players including Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard, and D.J. Reader kicked off the holidays by providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The acts of service continued into December as members of the team both of longer tenures and fresh faces to the organization embodied the Greater Cincinnati community as their own.

Hubbard hosted 20 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to a shopping spree at King Athur’s Court Toy Store in Oakley.

The hometown hero also teamed up with Homage, an Ohio-based apparel company, to launch the Ohio Fed campaign. All proceeds from the campaign collection benefits the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Freestore Foodbank.

Hubbard raised over $80,000 for the Freestore Foodbank in 2020. The nonprofit was one of his stops at Thanksgiving to provide their workforce development students meals. Hubbard’s continued partnership with the Freestore Foodbank is a staple in his foundation to fight food insecurity.

Hubbard is the Bengals' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Joe Mixon gifted 28 kids with new bikes. He partnered with Strikes for Kids to surprise those children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cincinnati and treat them to a night out at Main Event in West Chester.

"This community has embraced me and become a second home for me,” Mixon said at the event. “So to be able to give back and inspire these children is the least I can do."

Mixon has become a beloved player by the Bengals fan base during his time in stripes; whether it’s his passion for football, game day ritual of playing toss with fans in the stands, interactions with his supporters, or actions in the community.

He has put on or been a part of football camps, back-to-school shopping sprees, and night outs at places like Main Event. All of Mixon’s charitable work has centered around giving back to kids.

Evan McPherson and Dave Lapham joined First Star Logistics at their Christmas Giveback Party to spend time with Back2Back Ministries. The kicker and radio analyst spoke to the kids, signed autographs, and helped hand out gifts.

Quinton Spain hosted a holiday food drive in tandem with the Freestore Foodbank.

Trayveon Williams partnered with Austin’s Landing in Miamisburg for a meet and greet as part of their toy drive. Fans were asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift in exchange for a picture and autograph from Williams. The donations benefitted multiple charities in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas.

The Bengals are in the midst of a playoff push with their biggest game at Paul Brown Stadium since 2015 against Baltimore on Sunday. It’s great to see players involved in the community this holiday season, even though they're focused on making a postseason run.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals