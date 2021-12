On Monday, December 27th, the federal government asked a judge to deny an injunction requested by Lubbock ISD. KAMC News reports that Lubbock ISD and the State of Texas sued the Biden Administration over a mask and vaccine mandate in the Head Start program (a school-readiness program for infants, toddlers and pre-school children in low-income families). They claim that the administration doesn't have the authority for the mandate, and that the masks interfere with child development.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO