Therapy Dogs at WHS Bring Comfort and Joy to Students and Staff

The mental health of the student community has become a priority in recent years. For a student, the adolescent years and 20s is a turbulent period as umpteen factors such as family, academics, relationships and other unforeseen scenarios tend to deeply affect their inexperienced lives. The radical shift in education due to the pandemic has also affected students who were previously exposed to a system of classroom interaction and peer bonding. Students are prone to a variety of mental health issues including stress, anxiety and depression. As asking for help is still not a comfortable option for everyone, various mental healthcare wellness programs for students have become a relevant need of the time. However, with the gradual decline in the stigma surrounding mental health, the availability of mental health resources for the student community has taken a front seat. Students now have the option to seek and choose therapy by availing of virtual and wellness therapy services. Here are the different ways in which virtual therapy benefits students.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO