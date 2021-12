CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO