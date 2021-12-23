ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Letter: How to deter future threats against schools

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am both saddened and appalled by the recent acts of violence and threats of violence that have recently happened in our public schools. I believe the best way to prevent these acts from happening...

www.standard.net

willmarradio.com

Tik Tok challenge results in threats against 29 Minnesota schools

(Undated) -- Law enforcement agencies in Minnesota report threats were made to 29 schools related to a social media challenge. Some districts canceled classes or closed early Friday due to the Tik Tok threats of school violence. Carver County authorities detained a 13-year-old boy for threatening to bring a firearm to Watertown Middle School and shoot students. The juvenile admitted to making terroristic threats in response to Tik Tok challenge, but deputies say he did not have access to guns at home. Sheriff Jason Kamerud (KAM'-uh-rood) said the threat of school violence is no laughing matter and cannot be considered a joke.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
hoiabc.com

Local law enforcement leaders address recent threats against schools

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Threats of violence in schools have become a disturbing national trend, with some incidents happening in central Illinois districts. “Our whole department was tied up for 3-4 days to figure this out. It’s a strain on police departments when this happens,” Washington Police chief Mike McCoy said.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Post

North Platte Schools take proactive stance against threats of violence

We want to inform you of a concerning new national social media trend and provide you with reminders of our process and information on how you can help us keep schools safe. We were alerted of a national social media trend of individuals posting they “heard rumors” of planned violence taking place at schools across the nation on Friday, December 17. In North Platte, law enforcement has not seen any specific reports targeting our schools. North Platte Public Schools Administration and School Resource Officers (SRO) continue to work closely with local, state, and national law enforcement, monitoring and thoroughly investigating any reports or concerns.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WAAY-TV

Social media threat against Grissom High School under investigation

Huntsville Police Department school resource officers are working with Huntsville City Schools administrators to investigate a social media post involving a threat against Grissom High School. Those officers are speaking with anyone involved with posting or reposting the threat, police said. "The student involved in the incident will face appropriate...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KIMT

Austin police say social media threat against school was 'not credible'

AUSTIN, Minn. – A social media threat against Austin High School turns out to be fake. Police Chief David McKichan posted a message to Facebook on Monday afternoon about the alleged threat, which he says turned out to be a Austin juvenile posting something they found online that did not have any connection to the Austin Public School District. McKichan says they don’t believe the juvenile intended to actually threaten anyone by posting the image.
AUSTIN, MN
ABC4

Authorities investigating online threats against West Jordan middle school

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating online threats against a West Jordan middle school on Thursday. Jordan School District officials say the threat is part of a disturbing social media trend that involves posting gun threats against schools platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. The threat in question mentions the letters “JPJ” […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
NewsBreak
Education
click orlando

School leaders are seeing ‘increase of students making false threats against their schools’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in Orange County got yet another phone call, after another school threat - this time at Glenridge Middle School. “This is principal Daniel Kempinger calling to let you know that I have been made aware of reports of a possible threat against our school,” the ConnectOrange call said Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased presence of law enforcement on campus.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wccbcharlotte.com

A Surge Of Social Media Threats Against Schools Including Districts In Our Area

CHARLOTTE, NC. — “Praying for people who go to school December 17th.” It’s part of a national threat against schools circulating on TikTok. It’s part of what Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools calls a sharp increase in the volume of social media threats directed toward schools. The district sent an email to families saying in part:
CHARLOTTE, NC
accesswdun.com

Second Lambert High student arrested for making threat against school

A student from Lambert High School in Forsyth County was arrested Thursday for allegedly planning to carry out an attack at the school, the second such arrest at Lambert in a week. Following an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, a 15-year-old student was charged with terroristic threats. He...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Deseret News

How Utah schools are handling the TikTok school shooting threat

After separate threats to two Utah school districts this past week, one resulting in a lockdown of Salt Lake City’s West High School most of one school day and a temporary pivot to online learning in eight Box Elder County schools, officials including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urge parents and students to report information that is concerning or out of the ordinary.
UTAH STATE

