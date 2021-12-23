Letter: How to deter future threats against schools

We want to inform you of a concerning new national social media trend and provide you with reminders of our process and information on how you can help us keep schools safe. We were alerted of a national social media trend of individuals posting they “heard rumors” of planned violence taking place at schools across the nation on Friday, December 17. In North Platte, law enforcement has not seen any specific reports targeting our schools. North Platte Public Schools Administration and School Resource Officers (SRO) continue to work closely with local, state, and national law enforcement, monitoring and thoroughly investigating any reports or concerns.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO