Environment

Letter: Carbon fee needed to fight climate disruptions

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week after the deadly tornadoes devastated Kentucky and surrounding states, Iowa and Minnesota saw their first December tornadoes while high winds slammed Colorado, with gusts reaching 107 mph. More than 440,000 customers lost power. Climate-related disasters...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. must continue fight against climate change

This is not a hopeful moment for the fight against climate change. Over the summer, the world was beset by record-breaking heat waves, flooding and wildfires. Humankind could see firsthand the terrible toll of a warming planet. It seemed as though there might finally be the political will, particularly in the U.S., to wean economies and communities off fossil fuels and slash carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

What 2021 Meant for the Fight Against Climate Change

2021 was, it seemed, the year the world turned its attention back to climate. In much of the developed world, governments began to gain a measure of control over the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States—the world’s second largest carbon emitter—swapped an administration known for climate change denial for one that renewed the country’s commitments to international climate action. Meanwhile, the physical manifestations of the climate crisis were once again unmistakable: devastating floods throughout Western Europe and China, deadly heat waves in Canada, and raging wildfires in the American West and southern Europe. By the fall, an energy crisis was sweeping across the world, from China to Europe to the United States.
ENVIRONMENT

