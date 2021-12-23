Letter: Carbon fee needed to fight climate disruptions

2021 was, it seemed, the year the world turned its attention back to climate. In much of the developed world, governments began to gain a measure of control over the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States—the world’s second largest carbon emitter—swapped an administration known for climate change denial for one that renewed the country’s commitments to international climate action. Meanwhile, the physical manifestations of the climate crisis were once again unmistakable: devastating floods throughout Western Europe and China, deadly heat waves in Canada, and raging wildfires in the American West and southern Europe. By the fall, an energy crisis was sweeping across the world, from China to Europe to the United States.

