ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

AllEars TV: See Disney World Dingbats Have Christmas Breakdowns

By Stephen Bynum
allears.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say there’s no place like home for the holidays. They also say that anywhere you hang your Santa hat is home, so odds are in your favor that you won’t be having a ho-ho-horrible Christmas this year (I mean we all have a Santa hat hanging...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

10 WEIRD Things That Are BANNED in Disney World

You may be in the most magical place on earth, but even in the place where your dreams can come true, there are rules and policies that you need to follow. Over the years, Disney’s list of banned items and activities has grown and, while some of them you can probably guess (like weapons and illegal substances) others are a bit more surprising. And, that’s what we’re covering today!
TRAVEL
romper.com

15 Fun Facts About Elf That Will Make You Love The Movie Even More

SANTA!!!! It’s officially beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. And for a few of us, that means eating a row of Tollhouse cookie dough, syrup-coated spaghetti, snowball fights, and singing “Santa’s Coming To Town” in the middle of Times Square. At least those are some facts about Elf starring Will Ferrell that we all remember fondly.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Vacation#Blue Christmas#Home Alone#National Lampoon#Snowman#Rtt#Disney World#Disney News
allears.net

AllEars TV:We Ate the GROSSEST Snacks in Disney World

This Disney World snack tastes sick! And not like sick in a good way either, more like “I might lose my Sleepy Hollow lunch if another turkey leg or or cream cheese soft serve sundae crosses my path”. Disney World is twice the size of the island of Manhattan, so there are TONS of places to get your snack on, but with so many interesting snacks available, some of them are bound to be downright gross. Since RTT is all about extremes, only the worst of the worst are good enough for our viewers!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

AllEars TV: The BEST and WORST Rides in Magic Kingdom

Molly is taking you through all 22 rides in the park and ranking them from “eh, you can skip” to “MUST DO” to help you get ready for your next Magic Kingdom visit!. What is your favorite ride in Magic Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Fatherly

There’s a ‘Secret Door’ at Disney World as Long as You have 30K

Want to make the most of your Disney theme park experience? Forget about Lightning Lane or park-hopping because none of those luxuries compare to the VIP treatment you get when you become a Club 33 member. But be warned, to get through this secret door, membership costs you a whole lot of dough, even by Disney standards.
TRAVEL
allears.net

AllEars TV: Disney World Rides That Are WORTH The Extra Money

Yep, you now have to pay to skip the standby line in Disney World. Along with the new Genie+ Lightning Lanes you can get for paying a flat $15, there are eight additional pay-per-ride options (or, as Molly calls them, “fancy rides”) for Disney World’s most popular, in-demand rides. So, which of these eight rides are actually worth the extra cost?
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

6 Disney World Hotels Are Getting Exclusive Christmas Meals!

We’re just a few short days from Christmas, and that means that it’s a very busy season for Disney World!. The parks are PACKED with guests visiting for the holidays, and there’s so much to see and do right now — from decorations to snacks to entertainment. And if you happen to be visiting on Christmas Day, there are some exclusive meals that you should know about!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Have Holiday Crowds Arrived in Disney World? These Photos Say YES!

The holiday season is in full swing around Disney World!. There are plenty of great things to look forward to in Disney World this time of year. Whether you’re into seasonal snacks, holiday entertainment, gorgeous decor, or fun new merchandise, there’s SO MUCH to see and do! But if you are taking a trip to Disney World during the holidays, don’t forget to plan for some big crowds.
TRAVEL
allears.net

AllEars TV: MORE Meat Mayhem In Disney World

Today, though, we’re on a mission to find the BEST steak in all of Disney World! Molly is making her way around the parks, resorts, and Disney Springs to crown the best steak on Disney World property!. Click below to watch Molly find the best steakhouse in Disney World!
LIFESTYLE
abc11.com

See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' on ABC

ORLANDO -- "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is returning this year with an all-new Christmas Day special on ABC featuring some of the biggest names in music as well as beloved Disney characters. Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The...
MUSIC
thekingdominsider.com

Where To Get Christmas Dinner at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The holiday season at the Disney Parks is extremely magical, especially on Christmas day. What better way to spend Christmas than at the most magical place on Earth with your family and friends? Disney magic will enhance the experience of the holiday and you will be immersed in the spirit of Christmas with all the decorations, food and drinks, experiences, characters, and so much more. You don’t even need to worry about missing out on a great Christmas dinner because so many restaurant will take care of the cooking for you and give you a memorable feast. Here are a list of some of our favorite restaurants that are serving Christmas dinner:
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

How Much Does a Day in Disney World Cost With Genie+?

The free Disney Genie service launched in Disney World in October, and with it came two optional paid services, too. To skip Standby lines and enter through an attraction’s Lightning Lane (or the old FastPass+ lanes), guests have the option to pay for Genie+ and Individual Attraction Selections (aka pay-per-ride). Both services cost different amounts, and it’s important to keep these costs in your budget if you plan to use them.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

People HATE When You Do This at Walt Disney World

Disney World can be a super fun vacation, but there are some parts of it that aren’t so fun. It’s important to keep in mind that you’re around a lot of people trying to have a nice trip. Some actions can be bothersome to others. Here are some things every Disney guest should avoid!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: What a Rainy Day is REALLY Like in Disney World

That rumor that Disney World has a “weather dome” simply isn’t true, as the parks have seen thunderstorms, hurricanes, and some incredibly hot days. And even though we’re filled with Christmas cheer today, the Central Florida weather didn’t seem to get the message. Here’s what our rainy day is like in Disney World!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy