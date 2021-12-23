AllEars TV: See Disney World Dingbats Have Christmas Breakdowns

The holiday season at the Disney Parks is extremely magical, especially on Christmas day. What better way to spend Christmas than at the most magical place on Earth with your family and friends? Disney magic will enhance the experience of the holiday and you will be immersed in the spirit of Christmas with all the decorations, food and drinks, experiences, characters, and so much more. You don’t even need to worry about missing out on a great Christmas dinner because so many restaurant will take care of the cooking for you and give you a memorable feast. Here are a list of some of our favorite restaurants that are serving Christmas dinner:

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO