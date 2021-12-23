Letter: Border vaccine contradiction needs answer

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep Tom Emmer toldThe Hill he expects Republicans to win as many as 70 seats in the 2022 midterm elections.The Minnesota Republican’s words come as President Joe Biden’s numbers have tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic rages, inflation is on the rise and many Americans disapproved of his exit from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans died in a bomb attack at Kabul’s airport. “I've been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall,” he said and added that “in this environment, no...
Comments / 0