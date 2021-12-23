ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Ghostbusters' reboot director calls out Sony for not including all-women reboot in collector's edition

By Tyler McCarthy
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Director Paul Feig called out Sony for not including his 2016 lady-led “Ghostbusters” film in an upcoming collector’s edition box set. Feig directed the reboot of the franchise that starred comedians Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones as well as “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth. The film also included cameos...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
flickeringmyth.com

Paul Feig calls out the omission of his Ghostbusters from Sony’s Ultimate Boxset

It appears that Sony may have crossed their streams with Paul Feig when it comes to the release of their forthcoming Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection boxset, because the director of the divisive 2016 Ghostbusters reboot has taken to Twitter to politely enquire about why his entry into the franchise has been omitted.
MOVIES
coachellavalleyweekly.com

REBOOTS, SEQUELS, THREEQUELS & FOURQUELS

SCREAM (January 14), THE BATMAN (March 4), DOWNTON ABBEY, DOCTOR STRANGE, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, THOR, LEGALLY BLONDE (May 20), TOP GUN: MAVERICK (May 27), JOHN WICK, JURASSIC WORLD, BLACK PANTHER, MINIONS, PUSS IN BOOTS, SPIDERMAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE, HALLOWEEN, CREED, AQUAMAN and AVATAR. Was there a motivation for Spielberg to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slashfilm#Columbia Pictures Getty
ComicBook

X-Men: First Class Director Matthew Vaughn Reveals the One Mutant He Wants to Reboot

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn may be best known to some for his Kingsman movies and the original Kick-Ass, but when the X-Men franchise was faltering at 20th Century Fox he's the one that came in and gave it new life with 2011's X-Men: First Class. Vaughn was even in line to direct X-Men: Days of Future Past at one point but now it seems like his days of working with the mutants are over, well, maybe. Speaking with ComicBook.com and a group of other journalists for the upcoming The King's Man, the prequel to his original two movies, Vaughn was asked if there was a particular character that he would pick to be on an X-Men team if he was tasked with rebooting the series.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is A Kick-Ass Reboot Necessary?

Despite the tease of a Hit Girl movie following Kick-Ass 2 in 2013, the news of the entire franchise has been pretty quiet for the past eight years. However, that all changed when Matthew Vaughn – the director of the first feature – revealed in a Collider interview that the series is getting a reboot, “We’ve got a big reboot of Kick-Ass in two years,” he said. “Big reboot.” While plans can change at any time, it’s a shame that the once rumored Hit Girl movie will never come to light. It’s understandable why the studio would baulk at the idea following the financial failure of Kick-Ass 2, but Chloe Grace Moretz was excellent in that role as she stole the spotlight in the first two movies. Granted, her mean-girl storyline hindered any true potential that Mindy Macready/Hit Girl could’ve had, but it would’ve been interesting to get more adventures of her as a solo act that was strongly hinted at in the final film. Still, reboots happen every year at this point, with many of them being unnecessary; So, that begs the question, is a Kick-Ass reboot something that audiences need in modern times? Eight years is a long time in the movie world. When Kick-Ass first came out in 2010, it was a refreshing take on the superhero genre. During that time, Kevin Feige was still building up his brand of superheroes and the theaters weren’t exactly packed to the brim in comic book features. Kick-Ass was bold, bloody, violent, and funny, packing in some nice social commentary while still satisfying the needs of fans who were looking to get their action fix.
MOVIES
Vulture

Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters Reboot Missing from Franchise Box Set

FOMO is no laughing matter, especially when it comes to legendary comedy franchises. Sony released a box set titled Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection that included 1984’s Ghostbusters, 1989’s Ghostbusters II, and the upcoming 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Missing in the bundle is Paul Feig’s 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer The Call reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth. Feig noticed his film excluded from the bundle and tweeted to Sony Pictures. “Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters,” tweeted the director Wednesday morning. Vulture has reached out to Sony Pictures for comment.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
/Film

The Ghostbusters Ultimate Gift Set Doesn't Include Ghostbusters 2016 And That's A Huge Problem

While there's not been a proper press release to itemize out all of the special features of the box set, there's one glaring omission from both of these special releases: Paul Feig's "Ghostbusters." Look, I know a lot of people vehemently despise the 2016 "Ghostbusters" movie and I'm not here to try to convince anyone to feel a certain way about it, but omitting the film from a box-set called the "Ultimate Collection" is factually inaccurate, straight-up disrespectful to everyone who worked on that film, and is one hell of a problematic act of blatant erasure.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

5 Things the Controversial ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Gets Right

Ghostbusters (2016) is one of the most controversial movies ever, and when the first trailer landed in 2015, many fans were so angry it was like they had been exposed to pink mood slime! While there were some people who didn’t want a female-led version, reasonable folk were simply disappointed with the fact that a beloved classic had been rebooted.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

'Ghostbusters' Director Paul Feig Calls Out Studio After Apparent Snub

The director of the 2016 “Ghostbusters” on Thursday called out Sony Pictures for omitting the film from its “Ultimate Collection” boxed set of the franchise. Responding to a SlashFilm article about the apparent slight, Paul Feig wrote in a tweet addressed to the studio: “I know this must be a mistake.”
MOVIES
Polygon

New Ghostbusters box set omits the 2016 reboot, and director Paul Feig isn’t happy

The question “what is Ghostbusters?” is one that would seemingly have a direct, straightforward answer. But a new box set has thrown the question to the winds yet again. The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection, a new collection of Blu-rays that recently became available for pre-order on Walmart, has stirred controversy for what it doesn’t include: Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy