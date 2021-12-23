'Ghostbusters' reboot director calls out Sony for not including all-women reboot in collector's edition

Despite the tease of a Hit Girl movie following Kick-Ass 2 in 2013, the news of the entire franchise has been pretty quiet for the past eight years. However, that all changed when Matthew Vaughn – the director of the first feature – revealed in a Collider interview that the series is getting a reboot, “We’ve got a big reboot of Kick-Ass in two years,” he said. “Big reboot.” While plans can change at any time, it’s a shame that the once rumored Hit Girl movie will never come to light. It’s understandable why the studio would baulk at the idea following the financial failure of Kick-Ass 2, but Chloe Grace Moretz was excellent in that role as she stole the spotlight in the first two movies. Granted, her mean-girl storyline hindered any true potential that Mindy Macready/Hit Girl could’ve had, but it would’ve been interesting to get more adventures of her as a solo act that was strongly hinted at in the final film. Still, reboots happen every year at this point, with many of them being unnecessary; So, that begs the question, is a Kick-Ass reboot something that audiences need in modern times? Eight years is a long time in the movie world. When Kick-Ass first came out in 2010, it was a refreshing take on the superhero genre. During that time, Kevin Feige was still building up his brand of superheroes and the theaters weren’t exactly packed to the brim in comic book features. Kick-Ass was bold, bloody, violent, and funny, packing in some nice social commentary while still satisfying the needs of fans who were looking to get their action fix.

