ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Characterization of Blood- Based Molecular Profiling in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

By Christine Chung, DO
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Molecular profiling is being explored in pancreatic adenocarcinoma as a tool to assist with early detection, prognosis, and patient selection in targeted therapy clinical trials. Most cases of pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) are diagnosed in the metastatic or locally advanced stage. It is the fourth leading cause of cancer death...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Blood-based tests to detect and monitor lung cancer

To diagnose lung cancer, tumor tissue is collected from a patient and checked for signs of cancer. However, this is not always possible due to tumor location, and can be painful for the patient. For his Ph.D. research, Remco de Kock worked on a liquid biopsy approach based on the PCR method to search for tumor biomarkers in the blood of patients suspected of having lung cancer. It's minimally invasive, patient friendly, and proves very effective. He defends his thesis on December 14th at the department of Biomedical Engineering.
CANCER
bioworld.com

New pancreatic cancer immune therapy target identified

Immunotherapeutic targeting of stage-specific embryonic antigen-4 (SSEA-4) has been shown to inhibit pancreatic cancer growth in animal models and cancer cell lines, indicating that this approach has promise for treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and possibly other SSEA-4-positive cancers, according to new a Taiwan/U.S. collaborative study. "This is the first...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

A Look Behind Development of Pafolacianine for Tumor Detection During Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Philip S. Low, PhD, discusses the obstacles he overcame while creating pafolacianine and what other cancers he hopes will be improved with the use of this agent. Pafolacianine (Cytalux) was recently approved to help identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgical procedures. This new drug is said to work because it “lights up” cancer cells and allows clinicians to better identify these cells during surgery. When this treatment was used, 26.9% of patients had at least 1 cancerous lesion detected that was not previously seen during visual or tactile inspection.
CANCER
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Early and Advanced NSCLC

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: In looking at the EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] mutation testing, which was the first oncogene corresponding with this definition of oncogene addiction of driver. the testing algorithm is quite clear in the fact that it defines an EGFR mutation to be looked for in all patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, which is not of squamous histological subtype. The squamous histological subtype has to be firmly defined to prevent the pathologist to look for EGFR mutation. All metastatic patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer metastatic disease should be tested. This is usually done today by NGS [next-generation sequencing] in many countries, but still in Europe, only half to 60% of patients receive NGS testing. For the other patients, it can be targeted panels or even on EGFR that is analyzed. The main point of discussion today is to know how to implement testing beyond the metastatic setting. How or when should we implement EGFR testing when it is about the curated intent scenario and early disease. The data from the ADAURA trial, and provided that the institutions consent to consider osimertinib [Tagrisso] as an adjuvant treatment, can be analyzed. The main bottleneck is the reimbursement most of the time, thereafter the centers have to get organized to test for EGFR mutation in early disease. This is far from being implemented everywhere. In my institution, we have a reflex testing, which requires all patients coming with a non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer to be tested by NGS. This points out genes for all the drivers which may be recognized, as well as for PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1]. This is respective of the state of disease, and the pathologist is blinded to the stage when testing. I know this is not the case everywhere. There are places and countries where the reimbursement of testing is only covered by metastatic disease and there are real efforts to establish testing in early stage. Testing may be at the time of surgery to check all patients who might receive adjuvant osimertinib, would be tested for EGFR mutation. This is only if they are reimbursed and accessible. That’s really a new challenge.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
pharmacytimes.com

The Molecular Pathogenesis of Waldenstrom Macroglublinemia

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: There’s a mutation profile that’s very classic for Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Over 90% of patients can have the MYD88 mutation profile, which you can almost use to diagnose somebody with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Are there any other mutations that we should know about?. Steven Treon, MD,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The MYEOV-MYC association promotes oncogenic miR-17/93-5p expression in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a highly lethal malignancy worldwide. As metastasis and malignant progression are primarily responsible for the poor clinical outcomes of PDAC, identifying key genes involved in these processes and the underlying molecular mechanisms of PDAC is vital. In this study, by analyzing TCGA PDAC data and matched GTEx data, we found that MYEOV expression is associated with poor survival in PDAC patients and higher in carcinoma tissues than in healthy tissues. Elevated levels of MYEOV led to enhanced cell proliferation, invasion and migration in vitro and in vivo. Transcriptome analysis results revealed that MYEOV mediates global alterations in gene expression profiles in PDAC cells. MiRNA-seq analysis showed that MYEOV regulates the expression levels of miR-17-5p and miR-93-5p, and its depletion resulted in reduced cell proliferation, invasion and migration, as observed in MYEOV-knockdown PDAC cells. These effects are likely due to the ability of MYEOV to regulate enrichment of the transcription factor MYC at the gene promoter regions of the two miRNAs. Furthermore, we identified a complex containing MYEOV and MYC in the nucleus, providing additional evidence for the association of MYEOV with MYC. Taken together, our results suggest that MYEOV promotes oncogenic miR-17/93-5p expression by associating with MYC, contributing to PDAC progression.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

A New Horizon in Cancer Care: Liquid Biopsy

Mehmet Sitki Copur, MD, gives his perspective on liquid biopsies and how they can be utilized in gastrointestinal cancer. Thanks to innovations in liquid biopsy platforms within the past decade, the oncology world is witnessing the transformation of precision medicine in cancer care. The first FDA approval of a liquid biopsy test was the CellSearchCTC enumeration platform in 2013, which is centered on the detection of circulating tumor cells (CTC) in blood.1 In 2016, the FDA approved the first circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood test, cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, to detect EGFR gene mutations in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).2 In 2020, the FDA approved 2 additional comprehensive genomic profiling liquid biopsy tests, Guardant360 CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx, which both utilize next-generation sequencing technology to detect tumor genomic alterations in cell-free ctDNA in blood.3,4 Although Guardant360 CDx can detect changes in more than 60 different genes that are relevant in solid tumors, FoundationOne Liquid CDx can identify mutations or alterations in 300 or more genes.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go: Future Directions in Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

In the final part of the small cell lung cancer podcast series, CancerNetwork® and Wade Iams, MD, discuss the future of treating patients with this disease. The final episode of CancerNetwork’s 4-part series on small cell lung cancer (SCLC) welcomes back Wade Iams, MD, a thoracic medical oncologist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In this conversation, Iams looks to the future of SCLC treatments, touching on topics including extending response durations for patients, emerging therapies for extensive stage SCLC, exciting research on the horizon, and more.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Prostate Cancer#Pdac#Fda#Brca
cancernetwork.com

Recap: The Shifting Treatment Paradigmfor Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

A panel of experts reflect on how to treat patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma by reviewing clinical trial data and discussing patient cases. Different oncology clinicians may diverge in their treatment approaches to advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) due to multiple options being considered standard-of-care therapies. Combination therapies have made great strides against the former standard of care, sunitinib (Sutent), and although investigators have not landed on a cure, many therapies are extending survival and sometimes improving patient quality of life as well.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comprehensive multiomic characterization of human papillomavirus-driven recurrent respiratory papillomatosis reveals distinct molecular subtypes

Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) is a debilitating neoplastic disorder of the upper aerodigestive tract caused by chronic infection with low-risk human papillomavirus types 6 or 11. Patients with severe RRP can require hundreds of lifetime surgeries to control their disease and pulmonary papillomatosis can be fatal. Here we report the comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic characterization of respiratory papillomas. We discovered and characterized distinct subtypes with transcriptional resemblance to either a basal or differentiated cell state that associate with disease aggressiveness and differ in key molecular, immune and APOBEC mutagenesis profiles. Through integrated comparison with high-risk HPV-associated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, our analysis revealed divergent molecular and immune papilloma subtypes that form independent of underlying genomic alterations. Cumulatively our results support the development of dysregulated cellular proliferation and suppressed anti-viral immunity through distinct programs of squamous cell differentiation and associated expression of low-risk HPV genes. These analyses provide insight into the pathogenesis of respiratory papillomas and provide a foundation for the development of therapeutic strategies.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

No Significant Differences Seen Between Outpatient and Inpatient Neutropenia Management for Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia

A cohort study did not identify strong associations between outpatient or inpatient neutropenia management and increased bacteremia incidence, treatment delays, or worse health-related quality of life for pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Among pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the management of outpatient neutropenia was not associated with...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recap: Targeted Therapies for EGFR Exon 20 Insertion-Positive NSCLC

Zofia Piotrowska, MD, discusses potential therapies for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer. In a recent OncView™ discussion, Zofia Piotrowska, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a lung cancer medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, discussed the identification and targeting of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Emerging Research and Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, touched on novel immunotherapies and other emerging therapies for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: A lot of emerging research is coming from novel immunotherapies. Now that we know what BCMA [B-cell maturation antigen] CAR T-cell therapy can do, we think ‘how can we make this better?’ There are other emerging therapies, for example, GPRC5D-directed CAR T-cell therapy, [which] I’m looking forward to seeing; and allogenic CAR T-cell therapy, which would increase access and availability as well as ease of giving this CAR T-cell therapy. That’s one of the factors when you think about what you’re going to give. It’s not just how well it’s going to be given and how well it’s going to do, but can you actually give it logistically. I’m also interested to see how we’re going to have novel bispecific therapy targeting GPRC5D and FcRH5. One of the other things that is really interesting about multiple myeloma, as I’ve mentioned many times before, [is that] quality of life is a very important outcome measure. That’s going to be one of the things that separates the different modalities that are available. If you can show that quality of life durably improves with some of these therapies, and it does, you may choose that over something where quality of life is either the same or goes down with the therapy because you are treating a person, not a patient. There are a lot of preclinical data coming out to suggest novel targets, and that’s going to be really exciting for us to think about how we may approach myeloma with different mechanisms of action. One of the things that we know about this disease is that the way you target it, particularly if you use different ways that synergize together, that’s the way we get the most amount of bang for a buck with combination chemotherapy. Overall, I really want to see if we can improve the duration of response not only in the frontline but in the second and third lines, and change this to a chronic illness where patients live with it but not die from it.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Ongoing Trials of Combination Therapy for Treating CLL

Susan M. O’Brien, MD, highlights ongoing trials from 2021 examining combination therapies for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Susan M. O’Brien, MD: Some [of the] impactful trials are combination trials. I mentioned there has been data with ibrutinib [Imbruvica] and venetoclax [Venclexta] generated in the GLOW trial [NCT03462719]. That was a randomized trial of ibrutinib and venetoclax versus chlorambucil obinutzumab [Gazyva], and the data suggest, not surprisingly, that the small molecule combination is better. There are many trials ongoing, and all of them are using venetoclax because that’s the only BCL2 inhibitor we have as of right now. Some of them are using other BTK inhibitors such as acalabrutinib [Calquence] or zanabrutinib, some of them are using PI3K inhibitors, such as umbralisib [Ukoniq]. Some of them are using obinutuzumab and some of them are not adding an antibody to the combination of small molecules. There’s really a plethora of them, and we’ve seen limited data so far. That data are very exciting to see updated because the high rates of MRD [minimal residual disease] undetectability which suggest that these are going to be very durable remissions. That data are very exciting and lots of it is coming at [the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting] this year.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular features of primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma

The clinicopathological and molecular characteristics of primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma are poorly defined. It is speculated that primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma develops in the setting of preceding primary hepatic carcinoma. We investigated 14 primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinomas through targeted next-generation sequencing and immunohistochemistry. A panel of genes commonly mutated in primary liver carcinomas were examined. We found a similar clinical context as primary hepatic carcinoma, including a high prevalence of chronic viral hepatitis (86%), cirrhosis (57%), and elevated alpha-fetoprotein (29%). Tumors had sheet-like and poorly cohesive growth patterns. Rhabdoid cytomorphology was observed in four samples. Notably, the most common genetic mutations in primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma were in the promoter of TERT (n"‰="‰8, 57%) and TP53 (n"‰="‰8, 57%), which are common in hepatocellular carcinoma. The mutation rate of TP53 was elevated compared with hepatocellular carcinoma. No other typical genetic features of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma were identified, such as an IDH1/IDH2 mutation, FGFR2 fusions, or aberrant BAP1 expression. Furthermore, novel switch/sucrose nonfermenting complex inactivation was found, including SMARCA4/SMARCA2 (n"‰="‰1) and PBRM1 deficiency (n"‰="‰2). The three tumors demonstrated poorly cohesive histology, including rhabdoid features. High PD-L1 expression (57%) was observed in a majority of the tumors. Primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma shares clinical and genetic features with hepatocellular carcinoma but harbors progressive molecular characteristics that may initiate tumor dedifferentation. High PD-L1 expression in primary hepatic undifferentiated carcinoma may be a useful biomarker for potential immunotherapeutic strategies.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

BCMA-Directed Agents for Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, on BCMA-directed treatments for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: The BCMA [B-cell maturation antigen]–directed agents are generally FDA approved in later lines. For belantamab mafodotin [Blenrep], it’s after 4 treatments. For the CAR T-cell therapy [idecabtagene vicleucel], it’s after 4 lines. [Approvals contain] similar verbiage but [there are] subtle differences. We usually see these therapies being chosen in the late line. The issue is that not all BCMA[-directed] therapies are the correct match for all patients. For example, if you’re going to get a CAR T-cell therapy, it does require a lot of timing and coordination for which the patient has to be ready to come to a specialized center. For apheresis, [the patient] has to have a caregiver and has a plan that’s complicated, albeit a short plan because it’s a 2-month commitment to the specialized center. On the flip side, having a BCMA-directed antibody-drug conjugate is something that a patient can get off the shelf and can get in his or her community setting. It does require having an eyecare professional or eyecare specialist alongside to be able to manage and measure for keratopathy. These are all things you can do as an outpatient, and some people find that to be a very friendly regimen because they don’t have to go to a specialized center. The BCMA bispecifics will then be a hybrid because the first 1 or 2 doses may require being hospitalized or going to a specialized center that is used to dealing with CRS [cytokine release syndrome], or potentially neurotoxicity. Then after the first 1 or 2 doses, the patients will be able to get that therapy at home. Based on that, it will allow more patients to get that therapy and have it more available. Maybe they’re willing to pay in for the first week or 2 of therapy at a specialized center, but they won’t have to do that for long term. All of these therapies are very patient friendly after you get through the logistics, and I’ve been very impressed with how tolerable they are once you know how to manage the toxicities.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cytokine autoantibodies are stable throughout the haematopoietic stem cell transplantation course and are associated with distinct biomarker and blood cell profiles

Cytokine-specific autoantibodies (c-aAbs) represent an emerging field in endogenous immunodeficiencies, and the immunomodulatory potential of c-aAbs is now well documented. Here, we investigated the hypothesis that c-aAbs affects inflammatory, immunoregulatory and injury-related processes and hence the clinical outcome of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). C-aAbs against IL-1Î±, IL-6, IL-10, IFNÎ±, IFNÎ³ and GM-CSF were measured in 131 HSCT recipients before and after (days"‰+"‰7,"‰+"‰14,"‰+"‰28) HSCT and tested for associations with 33 different plasma biomarkers, leukocyte subsets, platelets and clinical outcomes, including engraftment, GvHD and infections. We found that c-aAb levels were stable over the course of HSCT, including at high titres, with few individuals seeming to acquire high-titre levels of c-aAbs. Both patients with stable and those with acquired high-titre c-aAb levels displayed significant differences in biomarker concentrations and blood cell counts pre-HSCT and at day 28, and the trajectories of these variables varied over the course of HSCT. No clinical outcomes were associated with high-titre c-aAbs. In this first study of c-aAbs in HSCT patients, we demonstrated that high-titre levels of c-aAb may both persist and emerge in patients over the course of HSCT and may be associated with altered immune biomarkers and cell profiles.
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Lindsey Roeker, MD, Discusses Which Data From ASH 2021 Have the Biggest Potential to Impact Care

Lindsey Roeker, MD, spoke about data presented at ASH 2021 and what she thought to be most interesting. At the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Lindsey Roeker, MD, a hematologic oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, about which presentations she found to be most insightful and thought would have the biggest impact on the standard of care in the leukemia space.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Biomarkers and Clinical Endpoints to Guide Utilization of Maintenance Therapy

Jason R. Brown, MD: So, interesting questions that the paper raised. Especially toward the end of the paper, I feel like they brought up some good points especially in regards to writing clinical trials using those maintenance strategies and biomarkers for those maintenance strategies. Biomarkers are going to be especially important in determining what patients get the benefit. What we’ve seen is PD-L1 [programmed cell death ligand-1] has been reported especially in the avelumab study. And while there’s benefit in the PD-L1-positive patients, there’s also benefit in the entire population as a whole. That may not be the only biomarker that we end up needing to be considering. We might want to end up considering tumor mutational burden. Potentially genomic classifiers like TGF-beta [transforming growth factor-beta], that may be something that we want to look at down the road in terms of determining what subset of patients are really going to get the most benefit from this strategy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy