ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Could Ryan Winslow be Added if Andy Lee Can't Punt Saturday?

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Pl78_0dUYKPPj00

With punter Andy Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cardinals will likely add a punter to the practice squad and then elevate him as a COVID-19 replacement if Lee fails to clear protocols in time for Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Lee could conceivably test negative as late as Saturday and be eligible for the game.

The most likely addition would be Ryan Winslow, who punted in two games for the Cardinals in 2019 when Lee was sidelined by a hip flexor injury.

Winslow was with the Cardinals this past summer in training camp after being claimed on waivers Aug. 17 from the Packers. He replaced Tyler Newsome, who went to training camp with the Cardinals, but was waived when Winslow was added. Winslow was then waived in the cut to 53 on Aug. 30. He was on the roster for one preseason game on Aug. 20 against Kansas City, but did not punt.

He did punt in two games with the Panthers this season after Joseph Charlton was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 14. Winslow was signed to the practice squad that same day and was elevated to the roster for the Week 6 game against Minnesota. He was signed to the active roster after that game, punted against the Giants the next week, and was then waived Oct. 26.

Lachlan Edwards was signed to the Panthers practice squad that day, was elevated for two games and then signed Nov. 8. He is still Carolina’s punter.

Coincidentally, Winslow was holding this season for kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was the Cardinals kicker in 2019. It was also against the Panthers that Lee suffered the hip injury trying to tackle Ray-Ray McCloud. On the play, Lee was flagged for a horse-collar penalty.

Against Minnesota in Week 6, Winslow punted six times for a 40.7-yard average and 39.5 net with a long of 44. There were fair catches on two punts and three were returned for only seven yards. Most important, Gonzalez made field goals of 23 and 47 yards and two extra point.

The following week against the Giants, he averaged 36.9 yards on seven punts with a net of 35.1 and long of 46. Five punts were returned for 12 yards, while Gonzalez made his one field-goal attempt of the day of 45 yards and had no extra-point attempts in a 25-3 loss.

The two games Winslow punted for the Cardinals in 2019 were against Seattle on Sept. 29 and Cincinnati on Oct. 6.

Against the Seahawks, he punted three times for a 47.0-yard average and net of 48.0 with a long of 51. Two punts were returned for minus-3 yards. Gonzalez hit field goals of 20, 22, 23 and 31 yards, while missing form 37. He also was 2-for-2 on extra points.

He had three punts for an average of 50.0 against the Bengals with a 40.3 net and long of 55. Cincinnati totaled nine yards on two returns. His low net average was the result of one punt where there was a touchback. Gonzalez had a 33-yard field goal, but missed from 43 and 48 yards and hit his one extra-point attempt.

While there could be other players trying out, the fact that Winslow was here in training camp could be the move that makes the most sense.

UPDATE: Winslow was signed to the practice squad Thursday and was on the field at practice. There were others, in addition to Winslow, that had tryouts including three kickers. With Lee testing positive for COVID-19, there is a natural concern that kicker Matt Prater and/or long snapper Aaron Brewer could also test positive because they are always around each other.

Punters trying out were Charlton and Johnny Townsend. The three kickers were Chris Blewitt, Matthew McCrane and Justin Rohrwasser. Beau Brinkley, who was the long snapper when Brewer missed three games because of a broken forearm, was part of the tryout likely because a snapper was needed for the kickers.

It would make sense, especially at this point of the season when games become even more important, that the league would permit teams to have extra practice-squad spots to be used only for those three specialists.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beau Brinkley
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Depleted, battered Colts beat Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.  Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.  ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Bengals#American Football#Packers#Panthers#Giants
Revenge of the Birds

Rapid Reaction to the Cardinals’ 22-16 Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

The Cardinals had been 1-2 coming out of their bye week, and have been struggling to gain momentum and finish their push to the playoffs. Going 0-2 against the Rams and the Lions they faced a Christmas Day nationally televised game versus the Colts in a desperate bid to avoid falling to 0-5 in playoff clinching games.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 Christmas game

The Colts will look to extend their winning streak with a victory against the Cardinals in Arizona. Coming off a 27-17 win against the Patriots last week, the Colts will look to advance to 9-6 and battle for the top of the AFC South. Carson Wentz only completed five passes during the matchup and running back Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts offense with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.
NFL
All Cardinals

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Christmas Day Loss to Colts

Fans of the Red Sea have received much better gifts. On a Christmas day game that was nationally televised, the Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also show the entire country their last few prime-time performances were not a true reflection of who they were as a team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
sports360az.com

Arizona Cardinals Are Playoff Bound

Even when the Cardinals lose, they win. Despite losing three straight drops and dropping four of the team’s last six contests, the Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth thanks to losses from the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings this weekend. It is the Bird Gang’s first postseason...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' player of the game vs. Cardinals: QB Carson Wentz

Take away four starting offensive linemen and three defensive starters (including an All-Pro) and tell me how many teams can win against one of the better squads in the league. The Indianapolis Colts’ 22-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals was all about overcoming adversity. All of those qualities were shown by Carson Wentz tonight.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Prater is kicking himself off of the Cardinals roster

The Arizona Cardinals are stuck in Groundhog Day following a demoralizing loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night. Did anyone tell the Arizona Cardinals to leave the 2020 season behind them? Someone must have, as here the Cardinals are, one year later, with a kicker problem again. Last year it was Zane Gonzalez costing the team against New England and Miami. Then came Matt Prater against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
597
Followers
930
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy