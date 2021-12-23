ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning Capital Announces Acquisition Of 15 Unit Multifamily Property In Tampa

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa-based real estate private equity firm Lightning Capital added to its multifamily portfolio in one of Florida’s most competitive markets with the acquisition of 15 unit multifamily community Vista Linda Apartments from The Kain LP.

Located in the burgeoning Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa, residents have access to some of the best locally owned and operated dining and shopping options in a location convenient to the area’s major hubs including downtown Tampa and the University of South Florida.

“I am excited to add the Vista Linda Apartments to our portfolio in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. This is our second acquisition in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in the past 18 months and I continue to see opportunities to add value for both the residents and our investors,” said Peter Rickloff Lightning Capital’s Founder and Principal.

The Vista Linda Apartments are Lightning Capital’s second acquisition in the Tampa Bay area in the past 18 months, and principal Peter Rickloff says the company has plans to target further acquisitions in Florida and the Southeast United States over the next year.

