Author Correction: Increment in the volcanic unrest and number of eruptions after the 2012 large earthquakes sequence in Central America

By Gino GonzÃ¡lez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01725-1, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Introduction, in FigureÂ 1 and its accompanying legend, in the Results section under the subheading 'Stress changes caused by the earthquakes', in the Discussion and conclusions section under the...

The Independent

Floods leave 20 dead in Brazil as record rains collapse dams

The floods hammering northeast Brazil have killed at least 20 people and rescuers are braced for more rain in the coming days.The governor of Bahia state, home to about 15 million people, declared it the worst disaster in the state’s history.A long drought gave way to record rains and some areas were hit hard late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day after a pair of dams gave way, sending victims scrambling for higher ground.Rescue workers in small dinghies patrolled the city of Itabuna, in southern Bahia, plucking residents from their homes, including some who escaped through second-floor windows.Bahia...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Volcanic activity at Ambae increased to major unrest level, Vanuatu

The Volcanic activity on Ambae Island has now increased from minor to major unrest level in December 2021. Accordingly, the Volcanic Alert Level increased from Level 1 to Level 2 on December 27. New analyses suggest that activity at the volcano has significantly increased since December 5, 2021, and consists...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Death toll from Brazil flooding rises to 20

The death toll from heavy rain and flooding that has plagued the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia since November rose to 20 on Monday, amid incessant torrents that have displaced almost 63,000 people, authorities said.  Another 358 people have been injured since the onset of the heavy rains in November.
ENVIRONMENT
#Central America#Volcanic Eruptions#Earthquake Engineering#Extreme Weather#Fig#Affiliations Volcanes#Bunichiro Shibazaki#Bari Aldo Moro#Italy Gino Gonz#Giovanni Chiodini#The Japan Academy#Massey University
Nature.com

A single-agent extension of the SIR model describes the impact of mobility restrictions on the COVID-19 epidemic

Mobility restrictions are successfully used to contain the diffusion of epidemics. In this work we explore their effect on the epidemic growth by investigating an extension of the Susceptible-Infected-Removed (SIR) model in which individual mobility is taken into account. In the model individual agents move on a chessboard with a LÃ©vy walk and, within each square, epidemic spreading follows the standard SIR model. These simple rules allow to reproduce the sub-exponential growth of the epidemic evolution observed during the Covid-19 epidemic waves in several countries and which cannot be captured by the standard SIR model. We show that we can tune the slowing-down of the epidemic spreading by changing the dynamics of the agents from LÃ©vy to Brownian and we investigate how the interplay among different containment strategies mitigate the epidemic spreading. Finally we demonstrate that we can reproduce the epidemic evolution of the first and second COVID-19 waves in Italy using only 3 parameters, i.e , the infection rate, the removing rate, and the mobility in the country. We provide an estimate of the peak reduction due to imposed mobility restrictions, i. e., the so-called flattening the curve effect. Although based on few ingredients, the model captures the kinetic of the epidemic waves, returning mobility values that are consistent with a lock-down intervention during the first wave and milder limitations, associated to a weaker peak reduction, during the second wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Potential of [C]UCB-J as a PET tracer for islets of Langerhans

Biomarkers for the measurement of islets of Langerhans could help elucidate the etiology of diabetes. Synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2 A (SV2A) is a potential marker reported to be localized in the endocrine pancreas. [11C]UCB-J is a novel positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer that binds to SV2A and was previously evaluated as a synaptic marker in the central nervous system. Here, we evaluated whether [11C]UCB-J could be utilized as a PET tracer for the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas by targeting SV2A. The mRNA transcription of SV2A was evaluated in human isolated islets of Langerhans and exocrine tissue. In vitro autoradiography was performed on pancreas and brain sections from rats and pigs, and consecutive sections were immunostained for insulin. Sprague"“Dawley rats were examined with PET-MRI and ex vivo autoradiography at baseline and with administration of levetiracetam (LEV). Similarly, pigs were examined with dynamic PET-CT over the pancreas and brain after administration of [11C]UCB-J at baseline and after pretreatment with LEV. In vivo radioligand binding was assessed using a one-compartment tissue model. The mRNA expression of SV2A was nearly 7 times higher in endocrine tissue than in exocrine tissue (p"‰<"‰0.01). In vitro autoradiography displayed focal binding of [11C]UCB-J in the pancreas of rats and pigs, but the binding pattern did not overlap with the insulin-positive areas or with ex vivo autoradiography. In rats, pancreas binding was higher than that in negative control tissues but could not be blocked by LEV. In pigs, the pancreas and brain exhibited accumulation of [11C]UCB-J above the negative control tissue spleen. While brain binding could be blocked by pretreatment with LEV, a similar effect was not observed in the pancreas. Transcription data indicate SV2A to be a valid target for imaging islets of Langerhans, but [11C]UCB-J does not appear to have sufficient sensitivity for this application.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

