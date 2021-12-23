ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Assessment of myocardial viscoelasticity with Brillouin spectroscopy in myocardial infarction and aortic stenosis models

By MarÃa Villalba-Orero
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00661-4, published online 01 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. "This study has been funded by Instituto de Salud Carlos III through the project PI18/00462 to M.V.G.G., co"funded by European Regional Development...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Synthetic calcium carbonate improves the effectiveness of treatments with nanolime to contrast decay in highly porous limestone

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51836-z, published online 24 October 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the project from the Czech Science Foundation GA ÄŒR grant 17-05030S. The authors would like to thank Roman FabeÅ¡ and Eva PaÅ¾ourkovÃ¡ for...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Exploring the mechanism of Yixinyin for myocardial infarction by weighted co-expression network and molecular docking

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01691-8, published online 19 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 3, which was incorrectly given as 'Rehabilitation Teaching and Research Section, Henan Medical College, Kaifeng, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Rehabilitation Teaching and Research Section, Henan Medical...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Activation of the unfolded protein response promotes axonal regeneration after peripheral nerve injury

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21709, published online 24 February 2016. The original version of this Article contains errors in the microscopy images in FigureÂ 6, where parts of the image for "Uninjured/ XP1Nes-/-" in panel A was used in error to create the images for "Uninjured / Non-Tg" and "Uninjured / Tg XBPS1s" in panel B.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defibrotide inhibits NET-mediated thrombosis in APS models

Defibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) nearly 20 years ago, when it was successfully used to treat a patient with catastrophic APS (CAPS), but this possibility has not been investigated in clinical trials or preclinical studies. A new study sheds light on how defibrotide might interfere with antiphospholipid antibody-mediated thrombosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhanced NF-ÎºB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25066-9, published online 6 August 2021. The original version of the Source Data file associated with this Article included an error in the 'Fig. 6 and Supp Fig. 15 tab', in which CD274 was inadvertently represented by a number series ranging from CD274 to CD300. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Source Data; the original incorrect version of Source Data can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cellular basis of omentum activation and expansion revealed by single-cell RNA sequencing using a parabiosis model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93330-5, published online 06 July 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the Table S1 format, where the table was incorrectly converted into PDF. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Physical activity and screen time of children and adolescents before and during the COVID-19 lockdown in Germany: a natural experiment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-78438-4, published online 11 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 29, which was incorrectly given as:. Chen, P.Â et al.Â Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV): the need to maintain regular physical activity while taking precautions.Â J. Sport Health Sci.Â 9(103"“104), 2020.Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increment in the volcanic unrest and number of eruptions after the 2012 large earthquakes sequence in Central America

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01725-1, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Introduction, in FigureÂ 1 and its accompanying legend, in the Results section under the subheading 'Stress changes caused by the earthquakes', in the Discussion and conclusions section under the subheading 'Volcanic eruptions long after the earthquakes', and in the Supplementary Information file, where the earthquake that occurred on November 7, 2012 was incorrectly mentioned as having occurred on November 11, 2012. The original Fig.Â 1 and accompanying legend appear below.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Clinical evaluation of antiseptic mouth rinses to reduce salivary load of SARS-CoV-2

Most public health measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are based on preventing the pathogen spread, and the use of oral antiseptics has been proposed as a strategy to reduce transmission risk. The aim of this manuscript is to test the efficacy of mouthwashes to reduce salivary viral load in vivo. This is a multi-centre, blinded, parallel-group, placebo-controlled randomised clinical trial that tests the effect of four mouthwashes (cetylpyridinium chloride, chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine and hydrogen peroxide) in SARS-CoV-2 salivary load measured by qPCR at baseline and 30, 60 and 120Â min after the mouthrinse. A fifth group of patients used distilled water mouthrinse as a control. Eighty-four participants were recruited and divided into 12"“15 per group. There were no statistically significant changes in salivary viral load after the use of the different mouthwashes. Although oral antiseptics have shown virucidal effects in vitro, our data show that salivary viral load in COVID-19 patients was not affected by the tested treatments. This could reflect that those mouthwashes are not effective in vivo, or that viral particles are not infective but viral RNA is still detected by PCR. Viral infectivity studies after the use of mouthwashes are therefore required. (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04707742; Identifier: NCT04707742)
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative analysis of default mode networks in major psychiatric disorders using resting-state EEG

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00975-3, published online 10 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by the Brain Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea from the Ministry of Science, ICT & Future Planning (NRF-2015M3C7A1028252) and...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: LiquiÃ±e-Ofqui's fast slipping intra-volcanic arc crustal faulting above the subducted Chile Ridge

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86413-w, published online 29 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Referencing and with a coordinate of a field site. Reference 21 was omitted and is listed below:. 21. Melnick, D., Bookhagen, B., Strecker, M., & Echtler, H. Segmentation of...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A large-scale population-based epidemiological study on the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes in Japan

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02678-1, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly labelled as a present address. As a result, this affiliation was incorrectly captured for Gen Kobashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Integrated Research Faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genomic analysis finds no evidence of canonical eukaryotic DNA processing complexes in a free-living protist

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26077-2; published online 14 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1 panel b, which presented a left-handed helix instead of a right-handed helix conformation. Furthermore the labels for the 5' and 3' DNA ends and arrows to indicate the progression of DNA synthesis were missing.
SCIENCE

