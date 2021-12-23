Public Yield Capital Offers First-Of-Its-Kind Retail Investor Relations Calling Desk Solution for Equity Crowdfunding Campaigns and Public Companies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021-- Roland is proud to announce an expanded “Roland Store” experience at select retailers in the U.S. and globally. Roland developed a new technology for the stores, branded “Audience Specific Experience ASX,” that controls the lighting, video and audio in the spaces and can be altered by the press of a button to match the environment to the taste of individual customers. Roland debuted the technology in 2020 and currently operates ten of the new store formats globally, with expansion into new markets planned for 2022. With retail rebounding, and 45% of consumers in the U.S. reporting that they will look for gifts in-store, and the all-important Gen Z cohort increasing their in-store time this holiday season, crafting unique shopping experiences has never been more relevant. As retailers continue to compete with e-commerce sites, Roland knows this experience will help them continue to build relationships with consumers on the store floor. The new Roland store-in-stores offer full-time Roland product experts, hands-on demonstrations, and access to the full Roland and BOSS catalog of products. They also showcase how Roland and BOSS products can help consumers learn about, create, and perform music.

