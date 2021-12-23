ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Yield Capital Offers First-Of-Its-Kind Retail Investor Relations Calling Desk Solution for Equity Crowdfunding Campaigns and Public Companies

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Specializing in retail investor omnichannel outreach, Public Yield Capital announced its acquisition of a Chicago-based Investor Relations technology platform to advance its investor marketing and support capital raise efforts of...

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SRAX: The Go-To Data Provider for Investors and Public Companies

SRAX’s Sequire SaaS platform, and popular investors and industry conferences, provide unique opportunities for investors and public companies to connect and communicate. The 2021 Sequire Clean Tech & Electric Vehicles Conference was held on December 6th, featuring panels, keynote speakers, and corporate presentations from some of the cleantech industries brightest minds.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Equity Crowdfunding Campaigns on Republic Right Now

Republic is one of the top online equity crowdfunding platforms that provides investment opportunities in startups, video games, real estate and crypto. Since 2016, this company has facilitated more than $700 million in funding for startups, having more than 1.5 million investors on the platform with more than 600 funded deals.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Nextleaf Solutions Announces Closing of Public Offering of Units

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that distributes cannabis vapes and oils under its prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold", is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 15,844,208 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,168,841.60 including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option. Research Capital Corporation is acting as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") on a best efforts basis pursuant to the filing of a prospectus supplement dated December 15, 2021 (the "Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 23, 2021 (the "Prospectus").
BUSINESS
irmagazine.com

Tech talk: Perks programs seek to connect companies with neglected retail investors

The rise of retail investors has been well publicized recently but this rise has only exacerbated the reasons why most firms concentrate on institutional investors. While institutional investors are similar in nature, fewer in number and invest higher amounts, the reverse is often true for the retail investor. Communicating effectively...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Private equity firm TPG files for U.S. initial public offering

TPG Inc., one of the most well known private equity firms, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. The PE firm with about $109B in assets listed an offer size of $100M in an S-1 filing, although that’s likely just a placeholder. The company has listed to file on the Nasdaq under the ticker "TPG."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics. Avenue Therapeutics is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market of 2,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one ordinary share with an exercise price of $6.00 per share, at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per unit. In addition, NeuroSense has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional ordinary shares and/or 300,000 additional warrants at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 300,000 warrants, each representing the right to purchase one ordinary share. NeuroSense's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12 million, inclusive of the underwriter's option.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Charge Enterprises Completes Acquisition of BW Electrical Services LLC to Expand its Infrastructure Division

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of BW Electrical Services LLC ("BWES"), an electrical contracting services firm specializing in commercial projects with a focus on ground-up construction. In connection with the acquisition of BWES, Charge paid $13,500,000 plus 1,285,714 shares of Charge's common stock. Charge announced a definitive agreement to acquire BWES on December 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Roland Reveals First-of-its-Kind Retail Experience with New “Roland Store”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021-- Roland is proud to announce an expanded “Roland Store” experience at select retailers in the U.S. and globally. Roland developed a new technology for the stores, branded “Audience Specific Experience ASX,” that controls the lighting, video and audio in the spaces and can be altered by the press of a button to match the environment to the taste of individual customers. Roland debuted the technology in 2020 and currently operates ten of the new store formats globally, with expansion into new markets planned for 2022. With retail rebounding, and 45% of consumers in the U.S. reporting that they will look for gifts in-store, and the all-important Gen Z cohort increasing their in-store time this holiday season, crafting unique shopping experiences has never been more relevant. As retailers continue to compete with e-commerce sites, Roland knows this experience will help them continue to build relationships with consumers on the store floor. The new Roland store-in-stores offer full-time Roland product experts, hands-on demonstrations, and access to the full Roland and BOSS catalog of products. They also showcase how Roland and BOSS products can help consumers learn about, create, and perform music.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or...
BUSINESS
ArchDaily

Bjarke Ingels, Roni Bahar, and Nick Chim Launch First-of-its-Kind Home Design Company

Bjarke Ingels, Roni Bahar, and Nick Chim Launch First-of-its-Kind Home Design Company. Danish architect Bjarke Ingels has joined forces with technology and real estate professionals Nick Chim and Roni Bahar to create Nabr, a new housing company that offers residents custom and sustainable apartments at scale with a path to ownership. The real estate tech startup has debuted its first development SoFA One in the heart of San Jose's South of First Area (SoFA) cultural district in Silicon Valley, and will allow residents to customize their space using Nabr's digital platform, and choose between different designs and financing packages.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

WageCan offering business solutions related to digital assets

When Facebook announced its plan to enter the Metaverse, companies such as WageCan, a digital asset management platform, expressed their desire to do the same. In an interview with CoinGeek, its Customer Success Specialist Chris Kuo said they are in the process of integrating their real-world system into the Metaverse. They believe they are keeping up with the times while offering their clients more alternatives to meet their needs.
ECONOMY

