MiningNewsBreaks – Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE American: EXN) (TSX: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) Files Technical Report for Silver City Project
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Excellon Resources (NYSE American: EXN) (TSX: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) today announced the filing of an independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which was prepared in accordance with National...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0