MiningNewsBreaks – Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE American: EXN) (TSX: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) Files Technical Report for Silver City Project

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it entered an agreement to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects (collectively known as "the Caravaca Project" or the "Project") located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. The sale will be consummated at the "ready-to-build" stage, which is planned for early 2022.

