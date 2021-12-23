ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

MiningNewsBreaks – Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE American: EXN) (TSX: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) Files Technical Report for Silver City Project

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Excellon Resources (NYSE American: EXN) (TSX: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) today announced the filing of an independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which was prepared in accordance with National...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Excellon Resources Files Technical Report for Silver City Project

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) today announced the filing of an independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. A copy of the technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and via the company’s website. According to the update, the author of the technical report, Michael J. Robertson, Pr.Sci.Nat (400005/92); MAusIMM (316078), of the independent consulting firm The MSeA Group (Pty) Ltd., has concluded that Excellon’s proposed exploration program is appropriate for the Silver City Project.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
etfdailynews.com

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ReneSola (SOL) to Sell 12 MW of Projects in Spain

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it entered an agreement to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects (collectively known as "the Caravaca Project" or the "Project") located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. The sale will be consummated at the "ready-to-build" stage, which is planned for early 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyse American#Excellon Resources Inc#Mining Equipment#Miningnewsbreaks#E4x2 Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Fse#The Silver City Project#National Instrument#Sedar#Www Sedar Com#The Msea Group#Pty Rrb Ltd#Excellonresources Com#Https Ibn Fm Exn#Mnw
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

McRae Industries (MCRAA) Declares $.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. McRae Industries (OTC: MCRAA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy