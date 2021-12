Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation is conducting a non-brokered private placement financing with the purpose of raising up to $1,500,000 CDN via the issuance of up to 6,000,000 Units at a price of $0.25 CDN per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share (a "Share") in the capital of the Corporation and one Common Share Purchase Warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.40 CDN per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the financing. The Warrants will be subjected to an accelerated expiry date if certain market conditions occur which are outlined in the Corporation's subscription document. All Common Shares issued in connection with this placement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

