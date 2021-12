From the fires of Ben Graber's workshop at his Michigan backwoods family farm come unmatched, custom blades. His hobby may be turning into a red-hot career. After the daily grind, it's time to turn up the heat and hammer it out. Ben Graber took up blacksmithing as a hobby a few years ago and it turns out he's quite talented. Not satisfied with a cookie-cutter knife from some factory, Graber began making his own, then giving a few as gifts. Now, it's grown into legitimate side-hustle status as Graber Forge.

