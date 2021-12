The Christmas season is my family’s time to shine. My grandma Lucille absolutely loved the holidays and the traditions we embrace each year have been practiced for decades. A huge part of our tradition? The food, of course. My grandma used to cook the entire Christmas meal for her whole 25+ family by herself. When she finally had to slow down because of age and illness, we sat her in a chair positioned specifically so she could see me and my cousin try to replicate the recipes she refined for years.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO