ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

A New Art Center Challenges the Rules in Moscow

By Juan José Santos Mateo
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0qUj_0dUYDKiB00

A new cultural venue for Moscow’s Museum Mile—joining others like the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, the State Tretyakov Gallery, and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts— GES-2 House of Culture opened this month within a structure originally built in 1907 to provide electricity to the city’s tram system. The reconverted power station was designed by Renzo Piano in a recognizable sort of renzopianesco style that maintained the early-20th-century Neo-Russian architectural style of the exterior with an eye for the contemporary, leading to a huge luminous structure with Matisse-blue chimneys and 200-foot-tall pipes that bring clean atmosphere into an ecologically conscious air-conditioning system (even if that air is currently tainted as Russia deals with Covid-19 at its worst wave).

Behind the project is the V-A-C Foundation, established in 2009 by Leonid Mikhelson , a gas magnate and the fourth-richest man in Russia, and the Russian-Italian gallerist Teresa Iarocci Mavica. GES-2 was inspired by the Soviet “Houses of Culture,” public art venues that flourished in the late 19th century to educate the Russian people. To that end, GES-2 includes a library, bookshop, café, and auditorium; an artist-residency block; space for workshops for carpentry, metalwork, textiles, and ceramics; a photo-lab; sound and video recording studios; and, obviously, lots of exhibition space.

The main hall has been conceptualized as a piazza, as the artistic director, affirms: “Our intention is to cater for different publics at the same time and make sure the content we produce is accessible to all,” said GES-2 artistic director Francesco Manacorda. “Our aim is to provide visitors with tools to be able to assess and understand the art on display, so they can develop their own judgment, and we will continue to develop these processes as we move forward.”

GES-2 greets the public with Ragnar Kjartansson ’s Santa Barbara – A Living Sculpture , succeeded by working around the idea of a viewer who not only feels welcome but takes part in the programming. The work involves an open film set that reshoots 98 episodes of a popular post-Soviet-era soap opera called Santa Barbara , with local actors and the improvised participation of the spectators, which will surely be influenced by the recreation of the television series that showed the Russians what capitalism would look like during the ten years it was aired, from 1992 to 2002. Each day, until March next year, actors and actresses will imitate the soap opera that had the entire country obsessed with the clothing and surroundings of the original characters.

Kjartansson’s works focused on Russian identity to ironize about the local character, although the artist’s the main motivation was not to stress clichés, but to deepen his love of Russian culture. “I was never told by the institution to focus on Russian identity—I was just asked to do a show,” he said in an email interview. “I have always been fascinated by Russian culture, and for me this show was a great opportunity to work with this fascination.” He seemed to suggest that the idea was entirely his own when he wrote, with a smiley emoticon, “I am not an ad agency, I am a Khudozhnik ,” the Russian word for “artist.”

Kjartansson also curated, together with Ingibjörg Sigurjónsdóttir, an accompanying exhibition titled “To Moscow! To Moscow! To Moscow!,” which once again addresses the convolutions of post-Soviet Russia and its relationship with the West through the artworks of Kjartansson himself and his friends and artistic collaborators, almost all Icelanders. Present in the exhibition are paintings by Elizabeth Peyton and photographs by Roni Horn, along with new commissions such as Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) , for which household objects were buried in the walls of the halls, and Magnús Sigurðarson’s inflatable installation Fall of the Pedestial Sentience-Last Stand of the Fabulous, Terrific and Super , an inflatable sculpture that mocks the expressions of exaltation of Americans in Russia by way of stacked plinths and words translating to “SUPER” and “AWESOME.”

The other big exhibition that GES-2 opened will travel to the next Venice Biennale, where it will show at what was, until now, only the headquarters of the foundation, V-A-C Zattere. The show, titled “When Gondola Engines Were Taken to Bits: A Carnival in Four Acts,” features new works by Russian artists and a selection of works from the 1990s and 2000s, and reflects the carnivalesque in Russian culture through costumes, dance parties, VR experiences, and even an opera performance. Here, local identity is not revealed by humorously flaunting clichés, as it is in “To Moscow! To Moscow! To Moscow!,” but instead by foregrounding forms of concealment and disguise in the city’s culture.

Within the exhibition there is also programming that, in Russia’s current censorious environment , may be the riskiest: a platform for standup comedy performances. Both this show and “To Moscow! To Moscow! To Moscow!” are under the conceptual umbrella of the general six-month session titled “How Not to Be Colonized?”, a name that of course has another connotation with the threat of a new war against Ukraine as a backdrop.

Although there are a few satirical touches in the initial programming of GES-2, the artworks are careful not to cross any red lines. For the most part, they don’t address political conflicts of any order. It seems that future presentations at the museum will continue that trend. When asked about the subject, Iarocci Mavica said, “I have lived in this country for 32 years now, and through its highs and lows there has always been a conflicting relationship between Russia and the West. I don’t think that this situation is any different today, but this is not relevant to the mission and activities of the V-A-C Foundation.

“GES-2,” he continued, “is a house of culture—not a house of politics.”

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary Teams Up with Córdoba to Revitalize Spanish City

In a three-year-long partnership forged with officials of the Andalusian regional government, Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21), which has outposts in Madrid and Vienna, will bring its enviable art collection to Córdoba, Spain, in an effort to bolster the medieval city’s status as a cultural hub. The official agreement, which will begins in 2022, was finalized during a ceremony in Cordoba on Friday. TBA21’s collection includes works by John Akomfrah, Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson, and more, and was assembled by Swiss heiress Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza. As part of the plan, works from it will be installed at the Córdoba’s Center for Contemporary Creation...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Newly Excavated Burial Grounds in Egypt Reveal Ancient Mummies with Gold Tongues

If you found yourself intrigued by an ancient mummy with a tongue wrapped in golden foil unearthed in Alexandria earlier this year, you are in luck: two more mummies like it have been discovered at a site in Minya, Egypt. On Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Facebook that a University of Barcelona–led archaeological mission had begun researching two burial tombs that may date back to the 26th Dynasty, which is believed to span from 664 B.C.E. to 525 B.C.E. One of those gravesites had never before been excavated. The archaeologists turned up two bodies—one a man, the...
WORLD
ARTnews

Mysterious Figurines Discovered in Iran’s ‘Burnt City’

The Iranian archaeological site known as the Burnt City, abandoned for unknown reasons in 2350 B.C.E., has long been a treasure trove of unique archaeological finds. The Tehran Times reported this week that a team of Iranian, Serbian, and Italian archaeologists discovered rare figurines of people and animals. “The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men,” Iranian archaeologist Hossein Moradi told the Iranian Labour News Agency last week. Also found during the dig was a kiln. Archaeologists aren’t sure what these figurines may have signified—research into...
SCIENCE
Punch

Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge 2022

This advertising content was produced in collaboration with our advertiser, without involvement from Vox Media editorial writing staff. Enter your original aperitivo recipe inspired by Italian culture and design in this year’s Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge. In Italy, aperitivo hour is more than a daily routine. The simple...
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roni Horn
Person
Renzo Piano
dallassun.com

Moscow Metro sets new record

In a landmark event, the Moscow Metro has opened 10 new stations on its Big Circle Line. On December 7, Moscow reached a major milestone. For the first time in the history of the Russian capital's subway, a section of more than 20km in length was launched, adding ten new stations to the Big Circle Line (BCL) at the same time. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the city's mayor Sergey Sobyanin officially launched the new section.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Art Museum#Art Space#New Museum#House Of Culture#Neo Russian#Soviet
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
Fareeha Arshad

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
Vice

The True Stories of 10 of the Most Disputed Objects at the British Museum

A group of restitution advocates from across the world are calling on the British Museum to return artefacts that were stolen by the British Empire. The British Museum is home to around 8 million objects. The reality that many of these artefacts – around 99 percent of which are not placed on public display, but hoarded away in the institution’s private archives – were forcibly taken has led to decades-long demands for their restitution.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Russia
ARTnews

Hindu Goddess Sculpture Looted from Temple Returned to India

An ancient sculpture of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from a temple in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh and trafficked for sale in London in the 1980s will be now be returned to India, the Guardian reports. The High Commission of India in London is set to formally accept the return of the antiquity, which depicts a seated female deity with a goat head. The ancient stone icon, which dates back to either the 8th or 9th century, was among a group of yogini Hindu figures that were stolen between 1979 and 1982 from the grounds of a temple...
INDIA
24/7 Wall St.

25 Ancient Civilizations Destroyed by Natural Disasters

Every year, cities around the world are devastated by natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes. Although modern technology has given us earthquake-proof buildings, urban flood planning, and radar that can predict the path of dangerous storms, severe damage still occurs as a result of these natural forces. And such extreme events are becoming […]
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

Greg Tate, Influential Critic, Essayist, and Chronicler of the Black Avant-Garde, Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an incisive and influential critic and essayist who focused on matters related to music, art, and other realms of culture, has died at the age of 64. Reports of his passing began circulating online early Tuesday, and his publisher Duke University Press confirmed the news. A cause of death was not immediately available. Tate made his name early on as a studious and stylish writer about music and art for publications including the Village Voice, Vibe, and Spin—as well as ARTnews, for which he wrote a number of essays and reviews dating back to 2017. He was one of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Copper 'slave badge' used to identify enslaved people in Charleston who were hired out to temporary owners in 1835, Egypt's Golden City and oldest human footprints in North America are among world’s top ten archaeological discoveries for 2021

A small slave badge engraved with the year ‘1853’ that was discovered in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this year is one of Archaeology Magazine’s top 10 discoveries in 2021. The square, copper item served as a permit, allowing the servant to work in the city and away...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Michael Steinhardt, Billionaire Antiquities Collector, Surrenders 180 Looted Objects

Michael Steinhardt, a billionaire New York financier and antiquities collector, has turned over surrendered 180 looted objects valued at $70 million and received an unprecedented lifetime ban on future acquisitions, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Steinhardt agreed to the forfeiture after a four-year investigation determined that the seized objects had been plundered and illegally smuggled out of 11 countries in an international trafficking operation. The works eventually appeared on the art market without paperwork establishing a verifiable provenance. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy...
POLITICS
ARTnews

Former Whitney Museum Curator Christopher Y. Lew Heads to New L.A. Artist Residency Program

After leaving the Whitney Museum last month, Christopher Y. Lew, a star curator of the New York scene, has joined a new foundation and artist residency program in Los Angeles. Named Horizon, the program is founded by collectors Jason Li and Harry Hu, both of whom are based in the city, as well as May Xue, who was formerly director of educational and institutional relations and general manager at the Hong Kong–based K11 Art Foundation. Xue will serve as the chief executive director of Horizon. Set in a 4,800-square-foot space Downtown Los Angeles, Horizon aims to offer support to early- and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

‘Hamilton Aphrodite’ Sells for Record-Setting $24.6 M. at Auction

An ancient Roman marble statue dubbed the Hamilton Aphrodite sold for £18.6 Million ($24.6 million) during a single-lot sale at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. The result for the sculpture was 9 times the £2 million ($2.7 million) low estimate. It set a record for the most ever paid for an ancient marble sculpture, according to the auction house. After 5 bidders competed for the work in a 20 minute-long battle during the live sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters, the work hammered on a final bid of £16 million ($21 million) placed by an Asian collector. The anonymous buyer was bidding...
ARTS
ARTnews

ARTnews

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy