If you’re a new parent, chances are you find yourself wondering about the answers to a multitude of parenting questions. Am I doing this right? Did my baby eat enough? Is my baby meeting her milestones? By the time you find the answers, your child has moved onto a new phase of development and you face a new round of even more questions. Do you find yourself Googling in the middle of the night, texting your mom and posting questions in Facebook mom groups? The good news is you’re not alone. We’re here to answer some of the most common questions new parents have.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO