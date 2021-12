The Trails Club thanks all those who attended the recent Upper Charles Trail Committee’s public forum. We also thank the committee for their work to date, and look forward to seeing this project move forward with careful consideration given to the concerns expressed to the committee. We urge the community to remain involved, attending future meetings and helping to guide the design. Given the amount of feedback offered at the meeting, we feel it would be valuable for the town manager to conduct additional focus groups to share information and gather input from the town’s residents. Finally, we ask that everyone fill out the Planning Board survey on trail use.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO