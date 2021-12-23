ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay will release final album in 2025

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coldplay's Chris Martin has a major...

www.cnn.com

antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
MUSIC
NME

NME Radio Roundup 13 December 2021: Grimes, SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and more

Earlier this month we were introduced to Grimes‘ ‘Book 1 era’ through new single ‘Player Of Games’. Claire Boucher’s latest release is a brilliant and bold introduction to the musical world of ‘Book 1’, fusing club beats with delicate vocals and vibrant production – and it was a must add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.
MUSIC
WHAS 11

'The Voice' Finale: Watch Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, BTS and More of the Night's Best Performances!

The Voice's season 21 finale is set to feature some star-studded performances!. The star-studded live finale kicked off on Tuesday with a special performance from Coldplay and BTS! While the K-pop group wasn't able to take the stage in person, its members -- RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V -- joined Chris Martin and his bandmates via hologram as they performed their soaring collab.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Wrens’ Next Album Won’t Actually Be Released As A Wrens Album

This past year, the Wrens finally fractured. The band had spent many, many years working on the follow-up to their beloved 2003 album The Meadowlands, and co-leader Kevin Whelan got sick of waiting. A few months ago, Whelan announced that he was leaving the Wrens and taking his songs with him. Whelan started a new project called Aeon Station, and he just released Observatory, a new album that features many songs originally intended for the next Wrens album. Charles Bissell, the other Wrens co-leader, was teasing a new Wrens album as recently as this past January. With the news of Whelan’s departure, Bissell said, “My songs have also been done for a couple years & will come out now…as a solo album, I guess.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Alyssa Reid releases new album, ASHS

Celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Alyssa Reid makes her return to music today with the release of ASHS. Previously released under the moniker ASHS (Reid’s alter-ego), the full-length album contains two never-before-heard tracks, “mean” and “ocean.” ASHS can be found on all streaming platforms now. “Now that...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Harry Styles to release third album in early 2022

Harry Styles will release his latest album early next year. The 27-year-old star is set to drop his third solo album before the end of March 2022, according to Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer. Harry's last album was 2019's 'Fine Line' and since then he has gone on to film...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Is Travis Scott releasing his album Utopia?

DESPITE many attempting to "cancel" Travis Scott amid the tragedies of his Astroworld festival, the rapper has continued to tease upcoming album. In December of 2021, the 30-year-old changed his Instagram bio back to saying UTOPIA. Is Travis Scott releasing his album Utopia?. While no official release date has been...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

New Fruupp single and album to be released

Northern Irish prog rockers Fruupp are to have a new single and album released as the band are commemorated with a new fan-run website which highlights the oft-overlooked work of the band and features new merchandise for sale. A limited edition live single, Annie Austere, backed with Decison, will be...
ROCK MUSIC
The Free Press

City Mouse's Arsenault happy to finally release debut solo album

MANKATO — Ron Arsenault is no stranger to music with others. As a member of the legendary Mankato band City Mouse since 1986, Arsenault has played hundreds of shows with some of the city’s best musicians. He is, however, a stranger to making music on his own. And...
MANKATO, MN
kuaf.com

John Charles Releases Debut Album

From Jazz To Metal, Plenty of Live Music This Weekend. Traci Rae Manos is a sixth-generation Arkansan, a poet, and a songwriter. Her latest album Ozark Daughter, was released in late October. Traci, along with collaborator Ben Bergstrom, recently paid a visit to our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album, and to perform a few songs for us.
MUSIC
BBC

Lockdown album to support freelance musicians released

An album composed and performed in lockdown to support freelance musicians whose bookings were cancelled due to Covid-19, has been released. Bristol charity Sound World began the project when the pandemic wiped out paid working opportunities for many self-employed musicians. Reflections features 12 original compositions performed by members of the...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Chris Martin Confirms No New Coldplay Albums After 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has confirmed that the band will not make any new music after 2025. Martin’s announcement came on BBC Radio 2 this Wednesday in a preview of his Christmas show with Jo Whiley premiering today, December 23rd, at 7 p.m. BT. “Our last proper record will...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Coldplay will stop releasing music as a band in 2025, Chris Martin says

Chris Martin has announced that Coldplay will stop releasing music in a band in 2025. Martin made the surprise admission in a trailer for his upcoming Christmas show with DJ Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2. But for those of you who have been paying attention, the news isn't really...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Beatrice Deer releases new album, Shifting

Acclaimed “Inuindie” pop star Beatrice Deer is a Montreal-based singer-songwriter. Half-Inuk and half-Mohawk, she was born and raised in Nunavik, Quebec, in the small village of Quaqtaq. Deer has put out six studio albums, including her newest release SHIFTING which is out today following tips at NPR, FLOOD, Uncut, Brooklyn Vegan, CBC Radio, Exclaim, and more. Her Canadian Indigenous Music Award-winning songs are based on personal lyrics that blend indie rock and modern folk with traditional Inuit tales and throat singing.
MUSIC
soundtrack.net

'The Witcher' Season 2 Soundtrack Album Released

Milan Records today releases The Witcher: Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series), an album of music from the second season of Netflix's epic fantasy series by composer Joseph Trapanese. Available everywhere now, the album features an original score by Trapanese as well as three additional vocal tracks performed by actor Joey Batey, who plays the role of Jaskier in the show and is the voice behind Season 1's chart-topping, viral hit song "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher." The soundtrack follows the massive success of the Season 1 Soundtrack, which has amassed nearly 300 million global album streams since its release. In addition to today's digital release, the album is set to be released in both CD and vinyl formats in 2022, with the CD arriving February 25, 2022 and the vinyl arriving as a 2-LP gatefold set on July 29, 2022.The second season of The Witcher debuts on Netflix today.
MUSIC
Spin

Nas to Release New Album Magic Tonight

Just when you thought the year was careening to a halt, here comes Nas. The rap veteran will release a new album just in time for Christmas. Titled Magic, Nas teamed up again with producer and longtime collaborator Hit-Boy on the nine-song collection. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier will feature on “Wave Gods.”
CELEBRITIES
