Pictured from left: Ohio GOP and incumbent Governor Mike DeWine, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who is a Democratic candidate for governor next year, among others, and Kellie Copeland, executive director for Naral Pro-Choice Ohio- Columbus, Ohio- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 157 into law, Republican pushed legislation that makes it a crime for abortion providers in Ohio to fail to take measures to preserve the health of a fetus that survives an abortion or attempted abortion and creates a right of action for the affected mother to sue a person guilty of such activity.

