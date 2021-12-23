ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVqZF_0dUY8X4y00

(AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year.

Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just over 206,000. The numbers suggest that the spread of the omicron variant did not immediately trigger a wave of layoffs.

Altogether, 1.9 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 11.

The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September’s record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Ap#Americans#Omicron#Covid
The Center Square

New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

(The Center Square) – The U.S. is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, newly released federal economic numbers show. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released new data Thursday showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), a key marker of inflation, has hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Millions of Americans leave workforce in "the Great Resignation"

Supply chain delays and the coronavirus pandemic have caused prices to skyrocket over the past year. The most recent data from the Labor Department shows the annual inflation rate is up 6.8% from the same time last year, but despite the price hikes, millions of people are quitting their jobs in search of new opportunities. Luke Pardue is the principal economist at the payroll platform Gusto. He spoke to Lana Zak about why so many Americans feel now is the time to quit.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sentinel & Enterprise

Ticker: Smart-city spinoff back under Google; US jobless claims at 206,000

Google parent company Alphabet is folding one of its subsidiaries back into Google as the startup’s founder steps down to confront a neurological disease. Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said Thursday he’s leaving the company focused on environmentally sustainable urban planning technology because he “very likely” has ALS, also known as Lou Gehring’s disease.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

US jobless claims rise but still historically low at 206,000 despite exodus of workers in Great Resignation

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 16,000 to less than 204,000, the lowest level since mid-November 1969, according to Department of Labor figures released Thursday.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

New jobless claims in Maine increase

(The Center Square) – New claims for jobless benefits in Maine increased slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 1,302 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Dec. 11, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 46 more than the previous week.
MAINE STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

US jobless claims rose slightly last week from 52-year low

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits rose last week but remained near the lowest levels of the pandemic as the labor market recovery continues. Initial unemployment claims totaled 206,000 in the week ended Dec....
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

US Initial jobless claims 206K vs 195K estimate

Initial claims 4-week average 203.75K vs 219.75K last week lowest level since November 15, 1969 when it was 202.75M. Continuing claims 4-week average 1.963M vs 2.029M last week. Lowest level since March 14, 2020 when it was at 1.730M. The initial jobs claims continue to hang at low levels. The...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

US initial jobless claims rose back to 204k, continuing claims dropped to 1.85m

US initial jobless claims rose 18k to 206k in the week ending December 11, above expectation of 192k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -16k to 204k, lowest level since November 15, 1969. Continuing claims dropped -154k to 1845k in the week ending December 4, lowest since March 14,...
ECONOMY
boropark24.com

Low Number of US Jobless Claims Confirm American Economy is Recovering

“America is on the move again,” said President Joe Biden, after he announced that the average number of jobless claims throughout the last four weeks is at the lowest it has been since 1969. “When I took office, more than 18 million [Americans] were receiving unemployment benefits,” the president...
U.S. POLITICS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Prices Expected to Rise Two Times Higher Than Wages: Fed Survey

U.S. consumers expect short-term inflation to go up along with a drop in future earnings in November, implying a worsening economic outlook with higher prices surpassing any growth in wages, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released on Monday. The Survey of Consumer Expectations, taken from a pool...
BUSINESS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine jobless claims grew due to seasonal factors

MAINE, Maine — Editor's note: This story replaces another article from the Associated Press published Dec. 10 that has since been taken down due to data errors. The growth in unemployment claims in Maine is largely due to seasonal factors, the Maine Department of Labor said. Jobless claims in...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Report: Americans are seeing the worst inflation in nearly four decades

A new Labor Department report shows that inflation rose by almost 7% in the last year -- the highest one-year increase in 39 years. President Biden said the increase has peaked and that prices should begin to fall sooner than expected. But he also acknowledged Americans are feeling the pinch in their wallets. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest.
BUSINESS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy