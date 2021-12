Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally swung onto the big screen, but when will it be available to stream at home? And which streaming platform is it likely to be on?. Well, thanks to a deal reached by Disney and Sony in April 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home will definitely be reaching Disney Plus sometime in the future – although we may have a little while to wait, as there's an existing deal between Sony and Netflix that will be honored first.

