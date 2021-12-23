ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salad kills 4

By WWTI, Isabella Colello
 4 days ago

(WWTI) — The Center of Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks in the United States.

According to the CDC, this outbreak has been linked to packaged salad produced by both Fresh Express and Dole.

The Listeria outbreak linked to products distributed by Fresh Express has infected ten people in eight different states, this includes a case in New York State. The outbreak has so far killed one. Fresh Express first recalled several brands of packaged salad products, including all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

Brands in this recall include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

The CDC is also investigating an outbreak linked to Dole prepackaged salads . As of December 23, 16 people have been infected with the outbreak strain in 13 states. Additionally, 12 people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Dole first recalled several brands of packaged salads on December 22, including “best if used by dates” from November 30 through January 8, 2022. Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.

For all products recalled, the CDC recommended to not eat the salad and throw them away or return them to where they were bought.

Individuals should also clean their refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled packaged salads. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

The CDC said to contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of Listeria infection appear after eating packaged salads. Infected patients may experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

Listeria can also cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

