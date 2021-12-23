ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

See inside rare dinosaur egg fossil

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Putin addresses build-up of troops near Ukraine in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Egg#Egg Fossil#Ukraine
The Independent

‘Exquisitely preserved’ dinosaur fossil still inside its egg, reveals ‘bird-like’ hatching posture

A well-preserved fossilised dinosaur embryo, still inside its egg, is providing palaeontologists with new insights into the evolutionary links between modern birds and dinosaurs.The 72 to 66-million-year-old oviraptosaur embryo, found in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, in southern China, reveals that the creatures took on a distinctive tucking posture before they hatched.Analysis of the fossil, named “Baby Yingliang”, after the name of the Chinese company which bought the egg around 20 years ago, showed the embryo's head is lying below its body, with its feet on either side and its back curled along the blunt end of the egg.The researchers said...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

World's Most Well-Preserved Fossilized Dinosaur Egg Unearthed in China

One of the most intact dinosaur embryos ever discovered lies snuggled beneath the dimpled surface of the ancient egg, according to scientists in the journal iScience this week. Scientists have discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo in the process of hatching from its egg, precisely like a chicken. Tiny Dinosaur...
WORLD
fox5dc.com

‘Baby Yingliang’: Preserved fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China

Scientists have discovered a well-preserved fossil of a dinosaur egg that has strengthened the links between prehistoric creatures and modern birds. Researchers from the University of Birmingham and China University of Geosciences (Beijing) have named the fossilized egg "Baby Yingliang." What makes this discovery so unique is how well preserved the embryo is.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
studyfinds.org

Fossilized egg contains remains of the world’s most complete baby dinosaur

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Scientists have discovered a fossilized egg containing the world’s most complete baby dinosaur. The exquisitely preserved embryo was lying in a bird-like posture just before hatching. Unfortunately, an international team of researchers says it died about 70 million years ago, before having a chance...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
PIX11

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
CNN

CNN

787K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy