EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire overnight in a duplex in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said in a release that eight people in the building, including seven in the side of the duplex that caught on fire, were safely evacuated when crews arrived at 2:31 a.m. Monday to reports of a structure fire on Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s west side.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO