The red carpet premiere for the Star Wars Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett has been postponed following fears of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 surging. Disney and Lucasfilm have opted to push the big event for the highly-anticipated streaming series to take precautions against the newest strain of COVID-19 – which accounts for 73% of new infections – making the rounds in time for the holidays, according to Variety. The Book of Boba Fett will still get its moment in the twin suns, but Lucasfilm’s official statement has indicated that it will be in February instead of January:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO