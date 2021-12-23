Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Upcoming Tough Match Against Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled his side's upcoming clash at Villa Park against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa as 'one of the toughest'.

The Blues go into the match on the back of a 2-0 victory in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Brentford.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed the Boxing Day clash that the Blues are preparing for.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked to preview the match, Tuchel said: "It is a Premier League game at one of the toughest places where you can play in Aston Villa. It is good news, don't get me wrong but I am not overexcited now because I know I need to check how they are."

The German head coach proceeded to discuss the players that will be available for the Blues.

"If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell. Ben Chilwell will not be involved against Aston Villa," he continied.

IMAGO / News Images

"The other two will be on the pitch tomorrow if they are again negative tomorrow. Then, we need to see, they have been ill and have symptoms but we will see."

Tuchel handed debuts to three Academy graduates, Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavi Simons and the trio could be in line to feature in the matchday squad once again.

Chelsea travel to Villa Park on Boxing Day as they look to secure three points in their hunt for the Premier League title going into the New Year.

