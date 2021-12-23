ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Greece cancels Christmas events, brings back mask mandate

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Christmas concerts and other events have been canceled in Greece under new restrictions that include...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

PARIS (AP) — The French government has announced new COVID-19 measures in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. But authorities stopped short Monday of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve. Big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors starting from next week. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars. Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theaters, sport facilities and on public transportation. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible. The move comes after France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Ap
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year's celebrations

BRUSSELS (AP) — New Year celebrations are approaching and across the world there is an urge to party. But the desire to let loose is being countered by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Monday is a case in point with several governments considering more restrictions to add to a patchwork of measures and lockdowns already in place around Europe. The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record numbers of COVID-19 infections with more measures to keep people apart at a time when they so dearly want to be together.
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
BBC

Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cancel your New Year's Eve party plans, says Fauci as he advocates vaccine passports for domestic flights: US records 200,000 new COVID cases every day - the highest seven-day average since January 19

Americans have been told by President Joe Biden's covid tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci to cancel big parties as the Omicron variant tears across the nation. Daily cases have spiked in recent weeks, up 68 percent over the past two weeks, and America's top infectious disease expert warns that things will only worsen in the near future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Devastating floods after two dams break in Brazil

Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, flooding a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes. The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.
ENVIRONMENT
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy