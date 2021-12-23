Greece cancels Christmas events, brings back mask mandate

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks.
Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
Covid infections in France hit six figures Saturday, with health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs. To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from the coronavirus.
PARIS (AP) — The French government has announced new COVID-19 measures in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. But authorities stopped short Monday of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve. Big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors starting from next week. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars. Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theaters, sport facilities and on public transportation. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible. The move comes after France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the world’s oldest nation, less than one person a day is dying from COVID-19. The six confirmed deaths in Japan over the past week is the lowest it’s been in the country since July...
Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
BRUSSELS (AP) — New Year celebrations are approaching and across the world there is an urge to party. But the desire to let loose is being countered by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Monday is a case in point with several governments considering more restrictions to add to a patchwork of measures and lockdowns already in place around Europe. The French government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were assessing the latest data and the need to counter the record numbers of COVID-19 infections with more measures to keep people apart at a time when they so dearly want to be together.
Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
A US spy plane was spotted over Ukraine "for the first time" as fears grew Russia might exploit the festive period to invade the neighbouring country. The E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft was seen in Eastern European skies on December 27 as the crisis over Ukraine continues to escalate.
This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
SITTING atop a 130ft stone pillar is the most remote and possibly the highest church in the world. For years mystery has surrounded the Katshki Pillar in Georgia as it remains unknown how the church got on top of the monolith limestone structure or who first built it. The mysterious...
If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.
Americans have been told by President Joe Biden's covid tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci to cancel big parties as the Omicron variant tears across the nation. Daily cases have spiked in recent weeks, up 68 percent over the past two weeks, and America's top infectious disease expert warns that things will only worsen in the near future.
Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, flooding a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes. The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.
The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
Comments / 0