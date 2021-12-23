Scout's Take: Bucky Brooks examines Texans-Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE – Merry Krimma. Shad gives you the power to do one thing to turn this ship around - what do you do?. First answer: "Hire the right guy." Because that is vaguer than is ideal, I'll specify and say I'm leaning toward the idea of hiring a former head coach who has had some success at the NFL level. It seems the Jaguars need a head coach in whom the players can believe – and who understands how to run a professional organization, and who understands how to communicate with professional players. Former Indianapolis Colts/Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson make a lot of sense. Both have coached in Super Bowls and both have been around big-time quarterbacks. I don't know all the candidates. There undoubtedly are other candidates with different backgrounds who can be successful in the right circumstances, but those two both would be good choices.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO