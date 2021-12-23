ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Scout's Take: Bucky Brooks examines Texans-Jaguars

By Bucky Brooks
Jaguars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – In a weekly feature for the 2021 season, NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the Jaguars' performance in a 30-16 loss to the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field Sunday. BIG IMPRESSION. The first game of the post-Urban Meyer era featured many...

Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Merry Krimma

JACKSONVILLE – Merry Krimma. Shad gives you the power to do one thing to turn this ship around - what do you do?. First answer: "Hire the right guy." Because that is vaguer than is ideal, I'll specify and say I'm leaning toward the idea of hiring a former head coach who has had some success at the NFL level. It seems the Jaguars need a head coach in whom the players can believe – and who understands how to run a professional organization, and who understands how to communicate with professional players. Former Indianapolis Colts/Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell and former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson make a lot of sense. Both have coached in Super Bowls and both have been around big-time quarterbacks. I don't know all the candidates. There undoubtedly are other candidates with different backgrounds who can be successful in the right circumstances, but those two both would be good choices.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game that was: "I felt like we were clicking…"

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The result was disappointing and familiar. But there positive moments that led to that result – and Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence liked some of what he saw there on Sunday afternoon. In particular, there were moments to like on the game's final drive.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Never quit

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Considering their specific injuries, running back is a need now, isn't it?. This is a legitimate question – and yes, it's perhaps the No. 1 concern in the wake of the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday afternoon. That's because running back James Robinson sustained a torn Achilles in the first quarter, an injury Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell confirmed immediately following the game. A torn Achilles isn't good for any player, particularly a running back. Does it put his 2022 season in jeopardy? Not necessarily. The concern is whether Robinson will return to pre-injury form. That's the same concern rookie running back/wide receiver Travis Etienne faces following a season-ending Lis Franc injury sustained in training camp in August. Those injuries don't necessarily mean the players won't return to the previous form. But both now must prove they can get back to that form and it makes running back an area to watch during the offseason. Stay tuned on this one.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in a 2021 Week 16 game at MetLife Stadium Sunday …. Oehser …. Oh, no. The Jaguars got news...
NFL
Jaguars.com

The Day After: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

JACKSONVILLE – A day after, senior writer John Oehser examines the Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in a 2021 Week 16 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday. 1.The Jaguars are No. 32. It's hard to believe different right now. The Jaguars are 2-13...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Jets

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The New York Jets at MetLife...
NFL
FOX Sports

Bucky's Breakdown: Bills, Bengals could threaten Chiefs in AFC

There is nothing like watching football during the holiday season. Some of my best memories with family and friends have taken place while sharing a festive meal in front of a TV watching a competitive game. This year was no different, with a smorgasbord of games with playoff implications taking...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL

