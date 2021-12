Streaming has revolutionized the way we listen to music, but with so many millions of songs at our fingertips it can be easy to forget that often the music is beamed into our ears at a lower quality than the artist intended. So then, if you're after a streaming service that offers audio of the very highest quality, then Tidal is the place to look. With over 80 million tracks available to listen to in true HiFi, every audiophile bone in your body will be satisfied - and with three months of Tidal HiFi for just $1/£1, or Tidal HiFi plus for only $2/£2, your wallet will be feeling pretty good, too.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO