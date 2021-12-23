Skater XL adds Industrial Zone map

Hi-Rez Studio has released the Umbra update for its free-to-play shooter Rogue Company that brings with it a new Rogue and the Battle Zone game mode. The highlight of this update is the new Rogue Umbra. According to the developer, Umbra was left for dead after a mission went wrong and had to be saved using numerous cybernetic implants. The new character has access to DMRs and SMGs as well as a remote-controlled drone with the appearance of a spider.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO