ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Skater XL adds Industrial Zone map

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn optimized version of the community-created Industrial Zone map is now available for Skater XL. The map, which has been created by Jean-Olive features “a gritty industrial area complete with shipping bays, loading...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
egmnow.com

Rogue Company adds Umbra and Battle Zone mode

Hi-Rez Studio has released the Umbra update for its free-to-play shooter Rogue Company that brings with it a new Rogue and the Battle Zone game mode. The highlight of this update is the new Rogue Umbra. According to the developer, Umbra was left for dead after a mission went wrong and had to be saved using numerous cybernetic implants. The new character has access to DMRs and SMGs as well as a remote-controlled drone with the appearance of a spider.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Pavlov Adds New Push Game Mode, Weapons, Map & More

A new major update for Pavlov adds a new game mode along with new weapons, vehicles and a Search and Destroy map. The new game mode, Push, is currently running on community servers — you can use the server browser filter to search for Push games specifically. Here’s a description of the new mode from the patch notes:
VIDEO GAMES
MotorTrend Magazine

Mackin Industries Adds More JDM Goods To Its Already Significant Portfolio

Even if you're not familiar with Mackin Industries, you're absolutely familiar with the long line of JDM parts it's responsible for bringing to the U.S. Industry staples it's behind include RAYS Engineering, Yokohama Wheel Design, Project Mu, and more. Almost every feature car that passes through the Super Street Network uses some sort of product originally imported by Mackin Industries.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

ARK: Survival Evolved Lost Island DLC Adds New Map and Three New Creatures

ARK: Survival Evolved has a year-end gift for everyone: the new Lost Island DLC. The DLC features three new creatures, including a pterosaur you can use as a glider to move around the new 150 square km map that also has ruins to explore, and new challenges. The content arrives with the Winter Wonderland content as well, for additional event fun, but the new map is packed with lots to keep your attention.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Construction Equipment#Industrial Area#Heavy Equipment#Construction Materials#Easy Day Studios#Diy
massivelyop.com

Atlas considers PvP server merging, ARK adds a free map and heralds the return of RaptorClaus

This news story bundles a tale of two multiplayer survival sandboxes from the same general studio: ARK: Survival Evolved and Atlas. We’ll start with the piratical sandbox of Atlas first, which this month asked its players whether they want to merge all of the game’s PvP servers into one global cross-play PvP server. The vast majority of emote responses (yes, that’s how they’re polling, with emotes) spoke in favor of the move.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

TERA Console’s latest patch adds new dungeons, a new enchantment level, and treasure maps

Whether you want to plunder loot from a dungeon or plunder loot from a treasure map, the newest update to TERA Console has got your number. The update brings three new dungeons to the game, with two of them featuring a Nightmare difficulty, along with the opportunity to find treasure maps in all of the game’s opened dungeons that lead to crates full of goodies including diamonds, dyad niveot structures, and stigma shards.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis’ first World Trial is now live

Hot on the heels of the Retem update, Sega has started a new type of event in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis known as a World Trial. World Trial: Stellar Grace Recovery Operation requires players to go around the Exploration Sectors and discover the hidden Stellar Graces, which contain a variety of rewards such as N-Meseta and Augment Capsules. There’s another reason to collect them though, as doing so will reward a personal Rare Drop Rate Boost on top of a Ship-wide boost.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Final Fantasy VI’s pixel remaster given a February 2022 release window

Square Enix has announced that the sixth and final entry in the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series will launch in February 2022. “In order to bring you the best experience possible, we’re giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game,” Square Enix explained in a message posted to Twitter and Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Warzone update makes Krampus a little less scary

Krampus has been hunting Call of Duty: Warzone players for a few days now and it’s starting to get a bit annoying. As a result of player feedback, developer Raven Software has made a couple of changes in the latest Warzone update. According to the developer, Krampus’ health has been reduced “significantly” and will no longer spawn after the fourth circle. These changes should hopefully alleviate some of the issues players have been having.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Lemnis Gate Update Adds Its First Post-Launch Map, DLSS Support, Console FOV Slider, More

The Canadian-developed time-bending shooter Lemnis Gate has dropped its biggest update since it launched in October, adding a new map (“The Nest”), DLSS support on PC, a FOV slider on consoles, 2v2 ranked matchmaking, a spectator mode, tons of tweaks to individual maps, and more. You can get the rundown on some of the key additions included in Lemnis Gate ver. 1.3, below.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

First Class Trouble adds new indoor Ski Resort map

Versus Evil and Invisible Walls have released a new update for their social deduction game First Class Trouble that introduces a new map. The indoor Ski Resort is the fourth area added to the game in 2021 and features apartments, bars, and other activities. The Ski Resort also introduces huge snow blowers activated by Personoids that can lay down enough snow to cover a body. Additionally, players should be on the lookout for huge rolling snowballs and dangerous icicles.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel trailer shows off Duels, deck building, and more

Konami debuted a new trailer for its upcoming free-to-play title Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel during Jump Festa 2022. This latest trailer showed off Duels and some of the arenas that players will be able to battle in, and also offered a brief look at how deck building and card crafting will work. Additionally, the trailer shows the Solo Mode campaign, in which players will learn more about the “unknown stories behind the cards.” Watch it below:
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Vampyr is free on PC

Epic Games has revealed that its latest daily free game from the Epic Games Store is action RPG Vampyr. Dontnod’s game was originally released in 2018 and follows the story of newly-turned vampire Dr. Jonathan Reid. Players must find a way to cure the flu-ravaged citizens of 1918 London while fighting their new vampiristic urge to feed.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Second Extinction is free on PC

The latest game being given away by Epic Games as part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is the early access version of Systemic Reaction’s Second Extinction. Second Extinction pits up to three players against hordes of dinosaurs as they attempt to retake the Earth from them. Players can choose a class and loadout before dropping to the planet’s surface to complete the mission before extracting.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Final Fantasy XIV 6.01 update includes Pandaemonium, new Triple Triad cards, more

Square Enix has delivered the first post-launch update for Final Fantasy XIV‘s Endwalker expansion. Update 6.01 brings with it new Chronicles of a New Era quests that lead into the first eight-player raid in the Pandaemonium series. The Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raid requires players to be level 90 and have an Item level of at least 565 to enter.
VIDEO GAMES
Searchengineland.com

Google Maps adds dock to bottom

Google recently added a feature to Google Maps to dock local listings to the bottom of the map interface. When you search for a business, you can click the “dock to bottom” button. That will trigger Google Maps to move that local listing to the footer of the map interface so that searchers can reopen the place later.
INTERNET
egmnow.com

Xbox Games with Gold for January 2022 revealed

Microsoft has revealed the four games that Xbox Live Gold members will be able to claim in January. Starting things off for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners is twin-stick shooter RPG NeuroVoider, which will be free from January 1st through January 31st. Joining it is mining and crafting RPG Aground from January 16th until February 15th.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

This week’s Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale revealed

Microsoft has confirmed this week’s selection of discounts for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 owners. This week, Xbox Live Gold members on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One can pick up DayZ (50 percent off), Life is Strange 2 (60 percent off), The Surge 2‘s Premium Edition (50 percent off), and The Sinking City (50 percent off) at a discount. Additionally, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition are reduced by 60 percent, 67 percent, and 70 percent respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Where Are The EV Charging Points?

With scraps likely over who’s got first claim to a rare New Zealand charger, check out the size of driver. If the size of those All Black forwards is anything to go by, some of those Kiwis can be a bit forbidding. DontAgree. my personal view on charging times...
TECHNOLOGY
egmnow.com

If this leak is real, PS Plus games are starting off 2022 strong

The first batch of PS Plus games for 2022 have reportedly leaked, and the list is really strong. According to French website Dealabs (via Nibel), which has correctly leaked the last five PS Plus monthly games, January 2022’s list includes two PlayStation 5 games. The first is co-op space...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy