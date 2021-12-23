Skater XL adds Industrial Zone map

Microsoft has confirmed this week’s selection of discounts for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 owners. This week, Xbox Live Gold members on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One can pick up DayZ (50 percent off), Life is Strange 2 (60 percent off), The Surge 2‘s Premium Edition (50 percent off), and The Sinking City (50 percent off) at a discount. Additionally, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition are reduced by 60 percent, 67 percent, and 70 percent respectively.
