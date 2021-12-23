Sink your sweet tooth into chocolatey treats with this Braselton event

Tickets are on sale for the Downtown Braselton Chocolate Walk, slated for Feb. 5. Photo courtesy Unsplash

Downtown Braselton Chocolate Walk

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: 5040 Ga. Highway 53, Braselton

How much: $15

Tickets: explorebraselton.ticketleap.com/2022-downtown-chocolate-walk

Are Christmas cookies only serving to intensify your sweet tooth, leaving you agonizing over when and where you might find your next fix? Downtown Braselton has a remedy.

A precursor to Valentine’s Day, the town’s eighth annual Chocolate Walk hits the streets Saturday, Feb. 5, enabling 250 ticket holders to indulge in decadent treats provided by participating business owners from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Menu details are still being ironed out, though Chocolate Walks of the past have brought chocoholics face to face with bonbons, chocolate fountains, chocolate-covered pretzels and sweet treats with a savory flair.

“It’s definitely a sweet way to see what kind of businesses we’ve got downtown,” said Braselton’s downtown assistant Jessica Payne. “Nothing says ‘community’ better than chocolate.”

According to Payne, this year’s participating businesses include some of those preparing to move into The 1904 as well as Braselton Brewing Company, Joy Company Market, Local Station, Blake’s of Braselton, House of Boykin, Elements Day Spa and Marketplace, Countryside Antiques and Olive Basket.

Tickets are $15 and on sale now through Feb. 1, though Payne expects they will “definitely sell out before then.”

Counted among Braselton’s first-ever walks designed to help people discover and connect with downtown businesses, the Chocolate Walk sells out every year.

“This is a very sought-after event,” Payne said. “We get a lot of repeat attendees and people who just love chocolate.”

A few defining factors contribute to the event’s popularity, Payne said.

“The first is they probably love chocolate, and our businesses are offering quality chocolate items,” she said. “I think that makes a difference. The other (reason) is it’s like an adult scavenger hunt, and who doesn’t love a scavenger hunt? Even though they may have been before, it’s different every year — the treats are different, the stops change a little bit. It gives them a reason to come to downtown and then to come back to downtown. The feedback we always get with these walks is, ‘I didn’t know this was here, I didn’t know there were so many businesses downtown.’ This helps bring awareness to businesses that participate.”

While the walk is highly anticipated amongst locals, Payne said it also draws the attention of some outside the Braselton-Hoschton radius who “plan their whole Saturday around coming to this event.”

On the day of the event, ticket holders will start their chocolate-laden stroll at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building’s Community Room, where they’ll trade their ticket for a map containing all of the day’s “chocolate stops” and a bag to collect their spoils.

Walkers will also receive a stamp card at check-in, which they can fill for a chance to win a $100 Downtown Dollars gift certificate.

Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Ticket holders should be at least 16 years old to participate.