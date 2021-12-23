ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans playoff scenarios for Week 16

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbPZg_0dUXtp4100

The Tennessee Titans have multiple ways in which they can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16, although one is much more realistic than the others.

The one we all know best is in the AFC South, where the Titans can clinch the division with a win over the San Francisco 49ers and an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tennessee can also simply clinch a playoff berth without winning the AFC South, but it’s complicated. Here are the scenarios, per the NFL (H/T Jim Wyatt, Titans Online):

1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR

2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie

NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.

Here’s a look at who the aforementioned teams the Titans need to lose or tie are facing. Interestingly enough, all of them are on the road.

Colts at Cardinals

Dolphins at Saints

Bills at Patriots

Broncos at Raiders

Browns at Packers

Steelers at Chiefs

Ravens at Bengals

Also bear in mind that the Titans can take over the No. 1 seed going into Week 17 with a victory and losses by the Chiefs and Patriots.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL playoff picture 2021 – Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we’re aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers’ loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys’ spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven’t clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans add five to COVID-19 list, remove two

The Tennessee Titans made a total of nine moves on Monday, seven of which involved the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Titans announced they have placed five players on the list, including wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Caleb Farley. Farley was previously on Injured Reserve and is out for the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Titans Online#Saints Bills#Patriots Broncos#Raiders Browns#Packers Steelers#Chiefs Ravens
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
AL.com

Cam Newton draws Idaho’s interest in 2021

The most-viewed player page on pro-football-reference.com by internet users in Alabama during the past year has all the stats about Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. It’s no really no surprise that the Derrick Henry page would be No. 1 in Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy playing for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s two decisions make no sense

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that quarterback Justin Fields is too banged up to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Nick Foles will get the start instead because Andy Dalton is also out with an injury. Talk about ruining Christmas. Nagy made one other questionable decision and one head-scratching...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
NBC Washington

Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen Insist ‘All Good' Between Them After Scuffle

Payne, Allen insist 'all good' between them after scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team was embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national television audience on Sunday night, but the biggest moment from the club's Week 16 loss came on the sidelines. During...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy