Tennessee Titans playoff scenarios for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans have multiple ways in which they can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16, although one is much more realistic than the others.

The one we all know best is in the AFC South, where the Titans can clinch the division with a win over the San Francisco 49ers and an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tennessee can also simply clinch a playoff berth without winning the AFC South, but it’s complicated. Here are the scenarios, per the NFL (H/T Jim Wyatt, Titans Online):

1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR 2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.

Here’s a look at who the aforementioned teams the Titans need to lose or tie are facing. Interestingly enough, all of them are on the road.

Colts at Cardinals

Dolphins at Saints

Bills at Patriots

Broncos at Raiders

Browns at Packers

Steelers at Chiefs

Ravens at Bengals

Also bear in mind that the Titans can take over the No. 1 seed going into Week 17 with a victory and losses by the Chiefs and Patriots.