BeInCrypto takes a look at this week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Block Inc., formerly known as Square Inc. Despite falling during the past week, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading roughly around where it was a week ago. On Dec 16, BTC was trading just below $49,000, however it tumbled from there, falling to nearly $45,500 by Dec 18. It then picked up a bit, reaching $48,000 on Dec 19. Selling pressure then returned, taking it back below $46,000 by Dec 20.

