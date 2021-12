Social Trading, or copy trading has been a trending topic during the last years. These days, everyone is familiar with social networks, but social trading is only gaining popularity in the world. The opportunity to receive income from investing free funds without having any professional trading experience sounds very attractive. What is social trading? How does it work? How can you make money from it and not lose anything? What are the pros and cons of this new, emerging technology? How do you choose a profitable trader and/or strategy and not be disappointed with the result?

