ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Drive Sober This Holiday Season

By Shortgo
shortgo.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) urges motorists to get to their destinations safely by never driving drunk. This step can help ensure motorists stay safe this holiday season. The holidays are a time for family and friends to create and share special memories. We have experienced 66 alcohol/drug-related fatalities so far...

shortgo.co

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Jingle all the way: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season

With holiday parties and seasonal celebrations happening, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from December 17 through January 3. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
elkhornmediagroup.com

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

UNION COUNTY – Union County Law Enforcements along with many Police agencies across the state are partnering with the Oregon Department of Transportation reminding drivers to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. This holiday season the campaign begins today (December 15th) and runs through January 1st. Officers from surrounding counties are working together to take drunk drivers off the roads.
UNION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving#Drive Sober#Whp
meigsindypress.com

Troopers urge sober driving for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober. Troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from our roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes. In 2020, there were 10 fatal crashes which killed 12 people during the four-day holiday period....
COLUMBUS, OH
12NewsNow

TxDOT encourages drivers to celebrate responsibly with 'Drive Sober. No Regrets' holiday campaign

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has launched its "Drive Sober. No Regrets Campaign" to encourage Texans to celebrate the holidays responsibly. From car crashes with devastating results to families left to grieve, TxDOT is reminding drivers that in 2020 alone, a quarter of traffic crash deaths involved drinking and driving in the Beaumont area.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
WJTV 12

MDOT encourages sober driving for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) leaders are encouraging neighbors to practice safe and sober driving in the new year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that on average, 10,000 people are killed in drunk-driving crashes each year. MDOT leaders offer these tips that can help drivers arrive safely to their […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Corvette Splits In Half Following High-Speed Driving

Wrecked Corvettes have been in the news lately, specifically the 122 that were destroyed last week by tornadoes in Kentucky. Those were all brand new C8s that had not yet left the Bowling Green factory where they were assembled. It's been estimated General Motors lost around $8.2 million, an amount the automaker won't have a problem absorbing. That's not the case for a C7 Corvette owner from California.
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Winter Weather Linked to 20-Car Pileup on Nevada Highway

Authorities are responding to a 20-car pileup on the outskirts of Reno amid winter snowstorms in northern California and Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that its deputies said the car wrecks took place in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 395 near Lake Tahoe. Drivers described white-out conditions with poor visibility.
NEVADA STATE
shortgo.co

Some Christmas Angels come in August

I imagine all of us have had a time in our life when somebody made the difference to us. A pivotal moment that defined our character and our future. Perhaps without them our lives might have turned out much differently. Regardless of how you celebrate this holiday season it is a great time to be thankful for those who have given us a hand up when we really needed it. It wasn’t a December event that was a poignant point in my life; it actually happened in August, but it seemed like a Christmas miracle, nonetheless. We can be the miracle in the lives of those around us and, frankly, one act at a time is how we build our community.
FESTIVAL
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Working On Christmas Find Balance In Being Away From Families

DENVER (CBS4) – While many people get to spend Christmas Day with their families, several frontline workers aren’t able to. On Saturday, CBS4 spent the day with Denver Fire Department station #23 to see what it’s like for the crew during the holidays. Fire station #23 is one of the busiest in the city. For many firefighters, being away on Christmas is hard, but it’s even harder for their families. (credit: CBS) “Not having dad around on Christmas is not great, but I think they’re use to it at this point,” said Brad Nerger, a lieutenant with station. For this station, it means spending...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Testing Lines Last Hours As Omicron Variant Spreads

(CBS4) – As the omicron variant leads a surge in cases nationwide, COVID-19 testing remains in high demand, but the tests themselves are in short supply. Stores are running out and testing sites are seeing long waits in many states, including Colorado.   After several community sites in the metro area reached capacity Sunday, the demand continued to start off the new week. At the Water World and Front Range Community College testing sites in Westminster, cars snaked through parking lots and held up traffic at times Monday. (credit: CBS) In Lone Tree, the site at Sky Ridge Medical Center closed early after lines stretched onto the nearby road for hours. At one point, Jimmy Garcia even got out of his car to walk...
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Winter regs limit antler hunting

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters that gathering of horns or shed antlers is prohibited from January 1st through April 30th on public lands west of the Continental Divide in Wyoming. This regulation has been in effect since 2009 and includes all state-owned lands as well as federal lands.
HOBBIES
theprowersjournal.com

Colorado State Patrol Sends a Sobering Message This Holiday Season

(COLORADO) – Drivers of all ages often feel vulnerable to drunk drivers and this concern only grows during the holiday season. Already in 2021, there have been over 220 deaths caused by impaired drivers in Colorado. That’s why Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, is delivering a special video message this holiday season to remind our Colorado driving community they have the power to make a choice and build a plan before the party begins.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy