Susanville, CA

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation SIRCO – Human Resources Manager

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusanville Indian Rancheria Corporation SIRCO – Human Resources Manager. CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT: Open until Filled-First Cut-off 01 06 22. The Human Resources Manager has responsibility for human resources activities, including but not limited to employee relations, benefits, safety, facilitating performance evaluations and supporting management with determining staffing levels; plans and...

